Athletes to watch at Beijing 2022: Part two

Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard, Age:21

After becoming the youngest woman to win a gold medal in snowboard at Pyeongchang 2018 at just 17 years of age, Kim will now be looking to defend her Olympic title in Beijing. And she will be an athlete who will be difficult to match on the slopes, with her calibre and consistency proven through an already decorated career in the X Games and Youth Olympic Games at Lillehammer 2016.

GettyImages-917575690 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Francesco Friedrich (GER), Bobsleigh, Age: 31

Germany are reigning champions in the four-man and two-man bobsleigh events and will be confident of victory once more after Francesco Friedrich enjoyed a full calendar year unbeaten in 2021. The 31-year-old was pivotal when Germany won double gold at PyeongChang 2018, and he currently sits on top of the overall World Cup standings.

GettyImages-923943132 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Ester Ledecká (CZE), Alpine skiing, Age: 26

At PyeongChang 2018, Ledecká became the first woman in Winter Olympics history to win two gold medals using two different pieces of equipment (skis and snowboard), and only the second woman in Olympic history to win gold in two separate disciplines. The 26-year-old plans to compete in both sports at Beijing 2022 as she defends her titles in the parallel giant slalom and Super-G.

GettyImages-923666310 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Shaun White (USA), Snowboard, Age: 35

Shaun White will return to the men's halfpipe at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and he has found some form at the right time, getting onto the podium at the Snowboard World Cup in Switzerland this January. The 35-year-old will represent USA at the Games for the fifth time and he will defend his title after he completed his hat-trick of gold medals at PyeongChang 2018.

GettyImages-918001466 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Kamila Valieva (ROC), Figure skating, Age: 15

Gliding across the ice towards the Olympic podium is Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old athlete who comes into the Olympic Winter Games off an impressive women's singles win at the European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn this month. She heads to Beijing as a favourite for gold, having recently broken her own world record with a score of 90.45 in the short programme; one of three records that she holds after setting top scores of 185.29 in free skate and 272.71 for combined total.

Kamila VALIEVA Picture by 写真：時事

Wu Dajing (CHN), Short track, Age: 27

Wu Dajing will enjoy home advantage when he defends his men’s 500m title at Beijing 2022, after he won the only gold medal for the People’s Republic of China at PyeongChang 2018. The 27-year-old comes into the Games in promising form, having won gold in November in the same event at the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Dordrecht with a time of 39.878.