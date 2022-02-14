Olympic Games 2022: How to watch Alexander Loginov, Anna Shcherbakova,  Alexandra Trusova, and Team ROC 

ROC has won four gold, five silver and eight bronze medals after 12 days of competition at Beijing 2022.

Alexander Bolshunov claimed his first Winter Olympic title in the 15km+15km skiathlon before adding silver in the 15km classic at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

He returned to take gold in the men's 4x10km relay to follow up his medal-laden campaign at PyeongChang 2018 where he came away with three silvers and a bronze to make it seven medals across two Olympic Winter Games.

ROC won their third gold in cross-country skiing - and fourth overall - when they triumphed in the women's 4x5km relay.

ROC also topped the podium in the team figure skating event at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Below is a list of the competition events that ROC athletes are confirmed to be taking part in, with additional team events and late entries possible for athletes who have qualified in more than one discipline.

Read on to find out the ROC team's schedule of events and what to look out for.

Ice hockey

Defending men's champions ROC are through to the quarter-finals despite defeat in their final group game.

The team, featuring Nikita Gusev, goalie Ivan Fedotov, Anton Slepyshev and Sergei Andronov won their two opening games, edging Switzerland 1-0 in their first match at the National Indoor Stadium before claiming a 2-0 win over Denmark.

After two shutouts, Fedotov conceded six in the overtime defeat to Czech Republic, but ROC still finished top of Group B to take one of four automatic quarter-final berths.

The quarter-finals take place on Wednesday with the semis on Friday.

The bronze-medal match is on Saturday with gold decided in the final on Sunday.

Team ROC celebrate after their 2-0 preliminary round win over Denmark Picture by Getty Images

Short track speed skating

ROC have two medals in short track speed skating courtesy of Konstantin Ivliev and Semen Elistratov.

Ivliev won silver in the men's 500m with Elistratov adding bronze in the men's 1500m at the Ice Ribbon.

They will be hoping to add to their medal collection in the men's 5000m relay final on Wednesday.

Konstantin Ivliev celebrates his 500m silver medal in short track Picture by Justin Setterfield

Biathlon

ROC have two bronze medals so far courtesy of the 4x6km mixed relay team and Eduard Latypov in the men's 10km sprint at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

The men's 4x7.5km relay takes place on Tuesday 15 February with the women's 4x6km relay scheduled for Wednesday.

Latypov returns with Alexander Loginov and Maxim Tsvetkov for the men's 15km mass start on Friday.

The final event of the fortnight is the women's 12.5km mass start on Saturday.

GettyImages-1369301136 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Figure Skating

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov go in the ice dance free dance on Monday morning Beijing time.

The pair - who won gold in the team event - finished second in the rhythm dance with Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin fifth.

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova, 2021 world bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova and Kamila Valieva, whose participation is under review, lead the field in the women single skating.

The short program is on Tuesday evening with the free skate on Thursday.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovski go in the pairs skating short program on Friday with the free skate the following day.

GettyImages-1369049245 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Curling

Alina Kovaleva skips ROC's women's team and led the team to silver at the 2021 World Championship.

However, the quarter have endured a dismal campaign so far at the Ice Cube with four defeats in as many games.

They are pretty much in must-win territory if they are to finish in the top four and face Canada on Monday morning before taking on Denmark in the evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, they will meet hosts China before meeting reigning Olympic champions Sweden on Wednesday evening.

Thursday sees them play their final round-robin game against Great Britain with the semi-finals taking place the following day.

The semi-finals are on Friday evening with the bronze medal match 24 hours later.

The gold medal will be decided on Sunday morning.

Sergei Glukhov's men's rink are 3-2 in the round-robin and have high hopes of making the semi-finals.

They face unbeaten Sweden on Monday before matches against Norway and Canada on Tuesday.

Great Britain are their final round-robin opponents on Wednesday afternoon with the semifinals taking place Thursday evening,

The bronze medal game is on Friday afternoon with the final being held on Saturday afternoon.

GettyImages-1369904838 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

There will be more details on Team ROC's schedule to follow in the days ahead.