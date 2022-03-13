2022 Ski Flying World Championships: Olympic champ Marius Lindvik completes victory on debut

Marius Lindvik made it a season to remember as he led from start to finish to take the individual title at the Ski Flying World Championships in Vikersund on Saturday (12 March).

The large hill ski jumping gold medallist from Beijing 2022 increased his overnight advantage over Stefan Kraft to 10.2 points with a jump of 230.0m.

Slovenia's Olympic mixed team gold medallist Timi Zajc moved above teammate Domen Prevc into the podium places with a mighty leap of 243.5m which was the biggest distance of the entire competition.

In the final round, Zajc jumped 235.5m to guarantee himself a medal and put the pressure on Kraft.

Austria's world record holder - with 253.5m on this hill five years ago - failed to respond as he only managed 213.0m to leave him behind Zajc.

That left Lindvik knowing he did not need to go all-out on his last jump to clinch the title. And he covered 224.5m to finish 9.9 points clear of his rivals on his event debut having never finished higher than 10th in a World Cup flying hill event.

Slovenians filled the three spots just off the podium with Peter Prevc beating younger brother Domen for fourth and Anze Lanisek taking sixth.

Lying 13th overnight, Germany's defending champion Karl Geiger moved up to eighth with Beijing normal hill gold medallist Kobayashi Ryoyu in 13th.

Home favourite Robert Johansson was forced to pull out before the third round with a back injury, but he will hope to be fit for Sunday where Norway face stiff competition from Slovenia if they are to clinch a fourth consecutive team crown.