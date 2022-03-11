2022 Ski Flying World Championships: Marius Lindvik tops the standings after day one

Home favourite Marius Lindvik sits atop the standings following the first two rounds of competition at the 2022 FIS Ski Flying World Championships in Vikersund, Norway on Friday (March 11).

The Beijing 2022 large hill champion posted the best two scores of rounds one and two to lead the competition with a combined total of 457.6 points.

Top qualifier from yesterday, Stefan Kraft finished the day just behind the Norwegian in second place with 451.0, thanks to his second-round score which was the highest of the day (233.1).

The Austrian was lying in sixth after his first jump of 225.5m before managing to close the gap on Lindvik with his second leap of 230.0m.

Domen Prevc leads a three-strong of contingent of Slovenians occupying third, fourth and fifth place in the table signalling their potential strength ahead of the team competition on Sunday (March 13).

The 22-year-old is currently ranked third on a combined score of 437.6 after landing the longest jump of the competition so far (242.5m) in the first round.

There is work to do for individual defending champion Karl Geiger who currently sits in 13th place ahead of tomorrow’s action. Both his first and second round jumps (195.9 and 194.0) failed to breach the 200-point mark with his longest jump of the day measuring just 209.0m.

PyeongChang 2018 large hill gold medallist Robert Johansson had a much-improved performance from qualification to end on 420.4 points and sixth in the table.

Reigning normal hill gold medallist and large hill silver medallist Kobayashi Ryoyu rounds off the top 10 with a score of 402.8.

WATCH: Robert Johansson: A new day brings new possibilities

Ski flying world record holder Stefan Kraft remains hot on Marius Lindvik's heels after day one of competition Picture by 2022 Getty Images

2022 Ski Flying World Championships – Top 10 after day one:

The top 10 from the first two rounds of competition in Vikersund are as follows:

Marius Lindvik (NOR) - 457.5 Stefan Kraft (AUT) - 451.0 Domen Prev (SLO) - 437.6 Timi Zajc (SLO) - 436.5 Anze Lanisek (SLO) - 426.6 Robert Johansson (NOR) - 420.4 Peter Prevc (SLO) - 419.6 Michael Hayboeck (AUT) - 409.5 Johann Andre Forfang (NOR) - 407.8 Kobayashi Ryoyu (JPN) - 402.8

The individual Ski Flying World Championship event will continue tomorrow (Saturday 12 March) with a third and fourth round, whereafter the winner will be crowned.

Then on Sunday (March 13) Norway will mount their defence of their crown in the team competition slated to get underway at 16:30 CET.

