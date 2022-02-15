Medals update: Norway wins men's 4x7.5km gold in Beijing biathlon

Shooting clean in the anchor leg, Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen clinched an unlikely victory for Norway to claim the men’s 4x7.5km relay in the Beijing 2022 biathlon competition on Tuesday (15 February).

Biathlon giants Norway showed they could win even when the chips were down, fighting their way back from seventh place at the first exchange to snatch the victory from early leaders ROC.

The Norwegian quartet of Sjaastad Christiansen, brothers Tarjei and Johannes Thingnes Boe, and Sturla Holm Laegreid won their country’s fifth gold at Beijing 2022 after a dramatic ROC collapse on the final leg.

The ROC would rue lost opportunities after they led for most of the contest before the gold slipped from their hands after anchor Eduard Latypov missed four of his five shots on the final standing stage which forced him to complete two penalty loops.

Sjaastad Christiansen shot clean to lead his team to victory in a time of 1:19:50.2, with France finishing 27.4 seconds adrift in a time of 1:20:17.6. A devastated Latypov still managed to get his team onto the podium, clocking 1:20:35.5 for the bronze.

"It was such high pressure. It was the perfect race for me. I was completely blacked out or I don't remember anything, but I woke up and we'd won the gold medal,” said Sjaastad Christiansen.

Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet raced into the history books, winning his fifth Olympic medal of Beijing 2022 becoming the first biathlete to achieve this feat at the same Winter Olympics and the first male to do this in any sport since 1980. Fillon Maillet won gold in the men’s 20km individual and 12.5km pursuit and silvers in the men’s sprint, 4x7.5km relay and the mixed relay.

"I'm just really happy to share this moment with my team. Thank you to all of them,” Fillon Maillet about adding another medal to his collection. "It's different because we share all of this with the team, the physio, the coach, the technician and everyone else. It's very good because it's a gift for everyone."

Men’s 4x7.5km relay results:

1- Norway – 1:19:50.2

2- France – 1:20:17.6

3- ROC – 1:20:35.5