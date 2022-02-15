Medals update: Norway stun Olympic record holders ROC in speed skating men's team pursuit final

Norway skated to victory in the Beijing 2022 speed skating men's team pursuit A final, becoming the first nation to win two Olympic golds in the event's history.

The team, made up of Hallgeir Engebraaten, Peder Kongshaug and Sverre Lunde Pedersen entered the final as underdogs after ROC broke the Olympic record in the semi-finals by setting a time of 3:36.62.

But with gold on the line in the A final, the Norwegians surged ahead to finish the race in 3:38.08, over two seconds ahead of their subdued rivals (3:40.46).

In the B final, which decided the bronze medal winners, the USA came home first in 3:38:81. The Netherlands team finished just off the podium in fourth.

