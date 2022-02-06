Medals update: Olympic record and gold for Nils van der Poel in men's speed skating 5000m race

In a race that will live long in the memory, Nils van der Poel of Sweden set a new Olympic record to win gold in the men's 5000m speed skating competition.

Even more than the time - which beat the Olympic record set earlier in the competition by Netherlands' silver medal winner Patrick Roest - it was the nature of the win that made this race an all-time classic.

Trailing the Dutch skater by more than two seconds with just two laps to go, Van der Poel soared back to finish in a time of 6:08.84 - some 0.47 seconds faster than Roest. Van der Poel, who broke the world record over the distance in December 2021, can now call himself Olympic champion.

Third place and the bronze medal went to Norway's Hallgeir Engebraaten.

