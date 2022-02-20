Asian Games 2022: Indian cricket team unlikely to take part

The men’s and women’s Indian cricket teams are likely to skip the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China due to prior commitments and scheduling issues.

Cricket at Asian Games 2022 will be played in the T20 format and will be held between September 10 and 25, just weeks ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup in October.

Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is the governing body for the sport in the country, does not want to risk injury to their players before the big-ticket event.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s cricket team has a white-ball tour of England scheduled on the same dates as the Asian Games 2022.

“As far as the Asian Games in Hangzhou is concerned, a final decision on whether to send both men’s and women’s teams will be taken later and based on our existing commitments,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah told Reuters.

In July last year, India fielded two separate cricket teams simultaneously at the international stage. While the Virat Kohli-led team was camped in England, another squad led by Shikhar Dhawan toured Sri Lanka.

It was the first time since 1998 that India had split their cricket teams. Back then, one team competed at the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia while the other faced Pakistan in Canada in the Sahara Cup.

The BCCI, however, has confirmed that they will give preference to bilateral series, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The BCCI has always stood by member boards and helped them in these difficult times. The board firmly believes in honouring its bilateral commitments,” Jay Shah added.

Cricket has featured at the Asian Games twice – in 2010 and 2014 – but India did not send a team on both occasions due to international commitments.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have won a gold medal each in the men’s cricket tournaments while Pakistan clinched the title in the women’s event in both editions.

Apart from the Asian Games, cricket also makes a comeback to the Commonwealth Games this year.

The Indian women are one of the eight sides slated to take part in the Commonwealth Games 2022 T20 cricket tournament, which begins on July 29.