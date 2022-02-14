Nina Dobrev calls Shaun White 'Greatest Boyfriend of All Time'

Shaun White may be considered the greatest snowboarder of all time, but he's also getting high praise for something else: his boyfriend skills.

"You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time 😉," said Canadian actress Nina Dobrev in a post on Instagram.

The two have been dating since early 2020.

While no spectators from outside China could attend the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, White has felt the support from Dobrev from a far.

"She was so proud. I mean, she's sent me so many amazing clippings and things... Posts from people, and she just basically told me how proud she was and that you know, she knew I wanted to hit the podium at least and whatnot, but she was like, hold your head up high," White told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview. "You've done, you've done that and more and she just can't wait for me to get home."

Dobrev echoed White's words in her Instagram post.

"I am in awe of you. Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY," she wrote. "I couldn’t be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20+ years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily.

"The end of one chapter, means the beginning of an exciting new one with endless possibilities."