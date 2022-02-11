Scotty James expresses admiration for Shaun White in emotional interview - Beijing 2022

On the snow, they’re fierce competitors. Rivals that stand in the way of Olympic gold.

The 12 men in Friday’s (11 February) snowboard halfpipe finalists at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 have pushed each other every step of the way.

“It was always going to be a really good challenge today. All of the guys, the other 11 guys, in the field were all riding super well,” said silver medallist Scotty James of Australia. “And for me, I'm speechless and pretty honestly quite happy to be on the podium. It's a big feat. I mean, the whole field is riding super well, so I had a few other plans there in the end. But you know, it is what it is, and I'm very happy with the end result.”

Still off the snow, James says the respect is real and competing against his idol in the sport – three-time Olympic gold medallist Shaun White - hasn’t always been easy.

“To ride here and compete with him and also become a rival over the years has been insane,” James said, shortly after taking the silver medal in the men’s halfpipe final where White was fourth. “What I've never said before, it's a really tough and interesting situation where you come up against a guy like Shaun White, who I looked up to when I was younger and I aspired to - no [expletive] - be like you.”

“There's this level where I get to, where I become competitive and I have a lot of respect for him. But as a competitor, I almost have to get rid of the respect because we're both out here trying to win things,” he continued, “That's been an amazing journey for me to feel that emotion and watch him do his thing and me then becoming rivals with him. Honestly, it's been incredible to be here with you in this final and PyeongChang and all the best.”

White was nearby as James expressed his respect and quickly added, “I didn't picture it any other way. I would have done the same,” he said.

The two have shared a rivalry for years. James was the bronze medal winner four years ago as White grabbed this third Olympic gold.

With White planning to step away from the sport after these Games, he was emotional speaking about his friend and competitor.

“I'm so proud of you. Even in qualifying there asking me about my favorites, you know, you have been on my heels every step of the way and I'm... Sorry it's been an emotional night,” he said, holding back tears. “I'm proud of you man. Truly. I was doing those switch back doubles to the deck, like come on, and you just crush them effortlessly. To see you throwing down, it's just awesome.”

And so, too, are these two competitors who pushed the sport ahead, together.