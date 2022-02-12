Shaun White heading to the Super Bowl

Shaun White is proving there's no rest of the weary - not even in retirement.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist in snowboard finished just off the podium in Friday's (11 February) final at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the last competition in his storied career.

"I was very emotional at the bottom [of the run] and and rightfully so, I spent my entire life doing this thus far. I mean, it's all I really know, and even when I was, you know, counted out for the next Olympics in the back of my mind, I was always like, well, don't count me out just yet, I'll probably be there," White said during an exclusive interview with Olympics.com. "I never really let go until recently, and it's been it's been a beautiful thing."

Though White says he's ready to move on from the sport, there are elements of it he says he will miss. The adrenaline rush for one.

"You're truly alive when you're in the midst of it," White said. "I'm trying a trick that's like... I know I can do it, but there is this margin of error that you're really tampering with and things can go south quickly. But when you put it down and it all connects in this perfect way, it's just such an incredible feeling and that feeling of accomplishment, it's beyond fun."

That doesn't mean White's done with fun. Far from it.

As he moves into this new chapter, he'll get it off in fine fashion: a trip to the Super Bowl. The big game is schedule for Sunday, 13 February as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'm going straight to the Super Bowl. I've never been and I had it on my bucket list of things... I shouldn't say bucket list, it's more of my plans after retirement and that was one of the first things," he said, "So, like right away, I get to check something off my list."

He's also looking forward to seeing family, without whom he says his career wouldn't have been possible.

"I can't wait to go home and see everybody, hug everyone and just thank them for all they've done for me," said White. "Honestly, I was in tears when they pulled the whole family up and all my friends at home and everyone sitting there, and they just know what this all means to me and they've been there every step of the way."