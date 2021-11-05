Kihira Rika out of NHK Trophy with lingering right ankle injury

Kihira Rika has pulled out of next week's NHK Trophy as she continues to struggle with an injury to her right ankle joint, the Japan Skate Federation announced on Friday (5 November).

Citing the same injury - damage to the cartilage in the joint - the 19-year-old Japanese figure skater had withdrawn from last week's Skate Canada with hopes of rebounding for the 12-14 November NHK Trophy.

The 2018 Grand Prix Final champion however is recovering slower than initially expected, according to the JSF. She originally suffered the injury back in July.

Kihira did not provide comment via the JSF statement on Friday.

In all likelihood, Kihira will now head straight to the 23-26 December Japanese national championships, though she could add a smaller event to her schedule later this month or in early Dec.

Japanese nationals will determine places at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Kihira's withdrawal comes just a night after two-time defending men's champion Hanyu Yuzuru said he will miss the NHK Trophy due to a right-ankle ligament injury.

Without Kihira, Sakamoto Kaori and Matsuike Rino will fly the flag for the Japanese women at the NHK Trophy.