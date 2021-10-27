Everything you need to know for Skate Canada: Nathan Chen looks to rebound and other storylines

After a weekend of superb skating and some unexpected results at Skate America, the Olympic figure skating season continues rolls into the second Grand Prix Series event of the year at Skate Canada International in Vancouver (29 & 30 October).

World champions Nathan Chen (men’s singles), Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (women’s) and Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (pairs) face vastly different fields in their respective disciplines, while home hopes Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier look to carry forward momentum from their first-ever world medal last season in ice dance.

All eyes will be on Chen as he goes directly from the aforementioned action in Skate America, where he was one of the surprises: His 10-event, three-year win streak at international events snapped when he placed third behind Vincent Zhou and Uno Shoma in Las Vegas.

He’ll headline a men’s field that also features teammate Jason Brown, while the Russian Federation could look to occupy each of the three podium spots in women’s singles, with Tuktamysheva joined by younger compatriots Alena Kostornaia and Kamila Valieva.

Here, a preview of the action to come as the skating season takes another step towards Beijing 2022 – now officially 100 days away (as of 26 October).

Men: Chen looks to rebound

The three-time and reigning world champ Chen does the first two Grand Prix events of the season for the first time in his career, and will look to bounce back after errors in both his short and long programs at Skate America.

“The past few days weren’t my best days,” the American said on Sunday (24 October). “I think I need more reflection. ... At this point in time all I can do is keep moving forward and try to learn from this competition and go from there.”

He gets no reprieve in a field that also features Brown, an eight-time medallist on the Grand Prix, as well as home hope Keegan Messing, the Canadian coming off of a career-best finish at worlds last season, when he was sixth.

The men’s singles also features former European medallist Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia, 2018 Olympian Tanaka Keiji and 2016 Youth Olympic champion Yamamoto Sota of Japan, former junior world champ Tomoki Hiwatashi of the U.S. and a trio of Russians looking to make their mark this year, Evgeni Semenenko (8th at worlds in 2021), 2019 Rostelecom Cup champ Alexander Samarin and Makar Ignatov.

Women: Russians lead; Liu makes GP debut

While the Russian men look to follow the lead of Mikhail Kolyada, the women clearly have the strongest domestic contingent in the world, with six to seven skaters contending for three ROC spots at Beijing 2022.

Alexandra Trusova and Daria Usacheva went 1-2 at Skate America last weekend, and Tuktamysheva, Kostornaia and Valieva are favoured to sweep the podium in Vancouver barring a surprise result.

The reigning world silver medallist and 2015 world champ, Tuktamysheva, 24, is aiming for her first Olympic team amongst a bevy of Russian teens. Kostornaia is looking to re-assert herself on the global stage having missed worlds last year, while Valieva, the 2020 world junior champ, is making her senior Grand Prix debut fresh off of a win at Finlandia Trophy earlier this month.

Who could disrupt that top three? Perhaps another skater making her Grand Prix debut in Alysa Liu of the U.S., who at 16 (one year older than Valieva) has gone two-from-two in her ISU Challenger debuts, winning at both Lombardia Trophy and Nebelhorn, the latter in which she helped secure the U.S. its third spot for the women for the coming Games.

Joining Liu is teammate Karen Chen, the 2018 Olympian, while Japan sends 2017 world silver medallist Higuchi Wakaba (and her triple Axel) and three-time Four Continents medallist Mihara Mai (along with Kawabe Mana).

Kihira Rika, initially scheduled to skate here, withdrew earlier this month with a lingering ankle injury.

Canada’s Madeline Schizas will look to show some of the fine skating she displayed at worlds last season; while the Republic of Korea’s Lee Hae-in will look for a strong week after countrywoman You Young won bronze at Skate America last week.

Pairs: Sui/Han go up against Russia, Canada

From world champs Chen and Tuktamysheva in singles to Sui and Han in pairs, the Chinese duo kicking off its Grand Prix Series in arguably the most important season of their career – with a home Olympic Games at the finish line.

Sui/Han finished with the silver medal at worlds in 2021, but the 2017 and 2019 world champions are headed into their 12th season on the Grand Prix among the favourites for gold in Beijing, where the pairs event has been moved to the fifth and final of the skating programme in a nation with a rich history in the event.

Another country with a perennial powerhouse in the event is the Russian Federation, and Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin will challenge Sui/Han in Vancouver, though they are one of at least four Russian teams vying for only three ROC spots at the coming Winter Games.

Two home teams – Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro as well as the newly-formed duo of Vanessa James and Eric Radford – will look to impress home fans in Canada, the two seen as front-runners for Beijing spots (two of them) for their country, but certainly also pushing to be among the elite teams in the world.

Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc will kick off their Grand Prix season here, a week after Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (4th) and Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson (5th) had strong showings at Skate America. The U.S. also has two Olympic pairs spots.

Dance: Gilles/Poirier clear favourites

What will Piper and Paul bring to the ice this season? The always-intriguing ice dance team has been buoyed by its first world medal – bronze – last season, though that was won in absence of four-time world champs Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

The team has chosen an Elton John rhythm dance and a Beatles free dance and are the clear home favourites to capture a second Skate Canada title (2019).

It’s an intriguing dance field, however. Also to watch for: Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain; Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy; Spain’s Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz; American teams Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko and Caroline Green and Michael Parsons; the 2019 junior world champions Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha; and up-and-coming Russian team Elizaveta Shanaeva and Devid Naryzhnyy.

Skate Canada: Schedule and how to watch on TV

Skate Canada is the second of six Grand Prix stops this season as skaters compete to qualify for the Grand Prix Final, which hosts just the six best skaters from each discipline in mid-December 2021 in Osaka.

The Gran Premio d’Italia – moved from China (Cup of China) – is set for the following weekend, 5-7 November, in Torino.

The ISU Grand Prix events can also be key for Olympic team selections. These are done by each nation individually, based on quota spots earned for Beijing 2022. Most teams are named in late December or early January following national championship events prior to the Games. Many governing bodies take into account a skater or team’s “body of work”, especially internationally, meaning each and every event leading up to Beijing carries its own importance.

Schedule of Skate Canada

Friday, 29 October

1300 – Pairs short program

1435 – Men’s short program

1700 – Ice dance rhythm dance

1845 – Women’s short program

Saturday, 30 October

1300 – Paris free skate

1447 – Men’s free skate

1730 – Ice dance free dance

1931 – Women’s free skate

In Canada, CBC will do a mix of live TV broadcasts and livestreams. You can find their schedule here. https://www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics/winter/figureskating/broadcast

For U.S. fans, the skating will be streamed on Peacock with a full wrap of the action airing Sunday, 31 October on NBC.

The ISU’s list of international broadcasters can be found here. https://www.isu.org/isu-news/news/125-grand-prix-news/13715-where-to-watch-isu-grand-prix-of-figure-skating-series-2021-22?templateParam=15