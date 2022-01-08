Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou lead at U.S. Championships after short program

Standing ovations were in order on Saturday afternoon (8 January) at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville.

1988 Olympic gold medallist Brian Boitano, sitting rinkside, leapt to his feet no fewer than four times during an entertaining men's short program, which once again found itself led by three-time world champion Nathan Chen, who is looking for his sixth consecutive American title.

The 22-year-old scored a 115.39 for his "La Boheme" short program. He leads 2018 Olympic teammate Vincent Zhou by three points, as Zhou thrilled with a 112.78 himself.

Seventeen-year-old Ilia Malinin is in third place (103.46), while 2014 Olympian Jason Brown is in fourth (100.84). Seven skaters scored over the 80-point total in what was a high-quality short program.

"This U.S. nationals short program was insane," Chen told reporters. "Every guy laid down amazing programs. It's a huge honor to be up here with these two guys. ... I'm grateful that I have an opportunity to compete and not have the Olympics be the first event since my Grand Prix [in October]."

The U.S. men have three available spots for next month's Olympic Games Beijing 2022. The team will be announced after Sunday's (9 January) free skate.

Mariah Bell won the women's event on Friday (7 January), and she, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu were named to the U.S. Olympic team on Saturday.

