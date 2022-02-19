Nathan Chen Beijing 2022 schedule: 20 February, figure skating exhibition gala

On 20 February, USA figure skating star Nathan Chen will take part in the figure skating exhibition gala of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

Chen is a three-time World Cup champion. The Salt Lake City native recently won his sixth consecutive national men’s title at the US Figure Skating Championships, becoming the first American man to do so since Dick Button (1946-1952).

At Beijing 2022, he has enjoyed an equally successful campaign, winning the men's singles competition and breaking a world record in the short program. He was also part of the USA team that won silver in the team event.

Nathan Chen schedule, 20 February

Figure Skating Exhibition Gala

12:00 - 14:30 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Nathan Chen compete

