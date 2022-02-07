What are the figure skating world records?

Records are meant to be broken

One world record in the figure skating competition has already been broken at the Olympic Games Beijing 2022! The People's Republic of China's pair Sui Wenjing/Han Cong, competing on home soil, showed their full potential during the short programme of the team event on Friday 4 February.

Who else has been giving awe-inspiring performances to judges and fans? Olympics.com takes a look at the current world records in figure skating – the men's singles, women's singles, pair skating and ice dance – since the change in the scoring system in 2018.

Only records validated by the International Skating Union (ISU) are considered, i.e. those gained during a competition that the international federation had organised. For instance, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set the world record during the Masters d’Épinal (93.79 points), but as it was a French competition not organised by the ISU, it is not taken into account.

We look at the figure skating records that could be broken during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, from 4 to 20 February.

Ice dance: Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) in a class of their own

Names : Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (FRA)

: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) Points : 90.03 (rhythm), 136.58 (free programme), 226.61 (total)

: 90.03 (rhythm), 136.58 (free programme), 226.61 (total) Dates : 22-23 November 2019

: 22-23 November 2019 Competition: NHK Trophy 2019

French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron have been on a mission since winning their silver medal at PyeongChang 2018 where they broke the then world record in the free programme. A year and a half later, in Sapporo (Japan), on 22 and 23 November 2019, they were absolutely brilliant.

They became the first ice dancers to receive over 90 points in rhythm dance to the sound of the musical, Fame. No other ice dance couple have been able to surpass them since. The next day, they beat the free programme record too, scoring 136.58, for a grand total of 226.61, which is also a record.

Papadakis and Cizeron came painstakingly close to breaking their record in the short programme during their last Grand Prix, at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, but they “only” managed 89.08 points. "We’ve been comparing our scores to the previous ones," Papadakis said. “In Turin, we managed two more points than in Finland, so we were happy. Here [in Grenoble], we managed two more points than in Turin, which was our goal. We try to increase our score in every competition.”

Gabriella Papadakis (L) and Guillaume Cizeron (R) of France Picture by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Men’s event: a fight to the top between Hanyu Yuzuru (JPN) and Nathan Chen (USA)

Names : Hanyu Yuzuru (short), Nathan Chen (free and total)

: Hanyu Yuzuru (short), Nathan Chen (free and total) Points : 111.82 (short), 224.92 (free), 335.30 (total)

: 111.82 (short), 224.92 (free), 335.30 (total) Dates: 7 December 2019 (free + total), 7 February 2020 (short)

Competitions: Grand Prix Final 2019/20 (free and total), Four Continents (short)

Before the scoring system change, double Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru held all three records - in the short programme, the free programme and the cumulated score. The Japanese star – the first figure skater to reach 100 points in the short and 200 points in the free programme – set those records in the Grand Prix Final 2015/16, at the Autumn Classic in the Challenger Series and the World Championships in 2017.

He has since had to keep Nathan Chen at bay. The American stole his thunder at the Grand Prix Final 2019/20 in December 2019, where both men were in action. The young American (20 at the time) first broke the short programme record, scoring 110.38 points, before doing the same in the free programme with 224.92 points (and then the cumulated score) thanks in part to landing five quads.

"Hanyu has been pushing the sport, making the sport so enjoyable, so competitive, and that definitely made me so much better of a skater," Chen told The Guardian.

A few months later, at the Four Continents 2020, Hanyu – who had seen Chen get the better of him on his 25th birthday, on 7 December – reclaimed his short programme record with a score of 111.82 points. This clash will be one to watch at Beijing 2022.

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan Picture by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Women’s event: Kamila Valieva (ROC) the teenage wonder

Names : Kamila Valieva (ROC)

: Kamila Valieva (ROC) Points : 90.45 (short), 185.29 (free), 272.71 (total)

: 90.45 (short), 185.29 (free), 272.71 (total) Dates : 26-27 November 2021 (free + total), 13 January 2022 (short)

: 26-27 November 2021 (free + total), 13 January 2022 (short) Competition: Rostelecom Cup 2021 (free + total), Championnats d'Europe 2022 (short)

ROC athleteKamila Valieva is only 15, but her records belie her age. She only made her senior Grand Prix debut this season. The 2020 junior world champion is the first female skater to reach 250, 260 and 270 points in the cumulated score, 170 and 180 points in the free programme, and 90 points in the short programme.

She set her records in the free programme and cumulated score during the 2021 Rostelecom Cup on 26 and 27 November this year by landing three quads and a triple Axel. The day before, she also broke the short programme record.

"There was one little mistake when I did a double Salchow instead of a triple, so it was not yet my best," she told Reuters. Yet, she smashed the previous records, which belonged to compatriots Alena Kostornaia *(247.59 points in total in the Grand Prix Final 2019/20) and *Alexandra Trusova (166.62 in the free programme at Skate Canada 2019).

In the short programme, she broke her record from the Rostelecom Cup during the 2022 European Championships, where she became the first woman to breach the 90-point barrier. As in the previous Grand Prix, she landed a triple Axel, a triple flip, and a triple Lutz-triple toe in the short programme.

Before the scoring system change, another Russian skater, Alina Zagitova, held the short programme record since PyeongChang 2018, which landed her the Olympic title. Evgenia Medvedeva previously held the other two records she set at the Team World Championships in 2017.

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC Picture by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Pairs: Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov's (ROC) recent surge

Names : Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) , Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov (ROC)

: Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov (ROC) Points : 82.83 (short), 157.46 (free), 239.82 (total)

: 82.83 (short), 157.46 (free), 239.82 (total) Dates : 4 February, 12-13 January 2022

: 4 February, 12-13 January 2022 Competitions: Beijing 2022, European Championships 2022

ROC skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov took the 2022 European Championships by storm, where they broke all three records over two days.

They broke compatriots Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii's record of 82.34 points in the short programme by only 0.02 points. They continued their record-breaking run in the free programme and the cumulated score the next day.

However, the Chinese pair Sui Wenjing/Han Cong, who are double world champions and Olympic runners-up, had a perfect start to their Olympic adventure at home as they broke the record in the short programme, scoring 82,83 points.