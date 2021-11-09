Mikaela Shiffrin to miss next World Cup meet in Austria as back injury persists

Double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is not featuring at the parallel slalom event in Lech, Austria, due to injury, confirmed coach Mike Day to the AFP on Monday (8 November 2021).

Although the alpine superstar did not have Lech pencilled into her diary, an injury sustained after her 70th World Cup career victory in Soelden, Austria has complicated the 26-year-old's season.

Just last week she confirmed she has not been able to ski since October 23, casting doubt on her preparations for the next calendar dates.

May however, insists Shiffrin's condition is improving:

"Mikaela is progressing but we haven't been able to do much until today," Day explained.

"It's a problem that first started in Soelden but unfortunately she couldn't handle it when she tried to return to training shortly after the race. Since then she has focused on her treatment and tried skiing again, which didn't work out. But things are looking better."

The American will hope to be back in action at the two slaloms in Levi, Finland, on 20-21 November.

The women's alpine competition at Beijing 2022 will start with the giant slalom event on 7 February 2022.