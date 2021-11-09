Great rivalries: Girardelli and Zurbriggen's epic 80s battle ignites Alpine White Circus

The all-consuming rivalry between Marc Girardelli and Pirmin Zurbriggen altered the course of alpine skiing and saw the pair dominate the FIS Ski World Cup tour in the 1980s. The so-called White Circus – as the competition is informally known – was never the same again…

Epic rivalry without precedent

Before the arrival of Austrian sensation Marcel Hirscher, who became the only skier to win eight consecutive Crystal Globes between 2012 and 2019, the men’s World Cup lived through several eras dominated by short winning bursts from the likes of Italy’s Gustavo Thoeni, Ingmar Stenmark (SWE) and Phil Mahre (USA).

All three, skiing on the alpine circuit of the 1970s, stamped their authority on the tour for several seasons in a row (three for Stenmark and Mahre — four for Thoeni with a one-year pause between wins three and four).

This puts what happened next, in the 1980s, into its proper context. A legendary rivalry was born in the early stages of the decade and, between 1984 and 1991, Marc Girardelli and Pirmin Zurbriggen turned the annual competition into a two-horse race.

The Austrian Marc Girardelli, a naturalised Luxembourger, and Pirmin Zurbriggen of Switzerland enjoyed a kind of exclusive dominance never before seen on the World Cup tour. The two men, both born in 1963, shared everything there was to win, including nine overall World Cups (five for the Luxembourger — four for the Swiss) and 14 discipline titles (eight to six in favour of Zurbriggen).

They also shared eight World Championship titles (four each) finishing on the podium 21 times (12 to nine for Girardelli) with an astonishing number of race wins between them in the World Cup, reaching 86 (46 to 40 tilting toward Girardelli).

The only off-note in this stretch of unprecedented dominance was played on the Olympic stage. Girardelli collected only two silver medals, while Zurbriggen managed one gold in the downhill in Calgary in 1988 and a bronze in the giant slalom that same year.

Zurbriggen also won gold in the downhill at Calgary 1988 and a bronze in the giant slalom in the same edition.

For the chasing pack, all with the poor fortune of skiing in the same era as Girardelli and Zurbriggen, only crumbs remained.

Pirmin Zurbriggen (SUI) racing in Crans Montana's downhill, 31 january 1987. Picture by 2014 Getty Images

'Most famous Swiss since William Tell'

The joke originates from Girardelli, by far the more outgoing of the two (Zurbriggen, who hailed from the Valais in southern Switzerland, did most of his talking with his skis and podium places).

"I think Pirmin [Zurbriggen] is the most famous Swiss since William Tell," said Girardelli, whose career was defined by an iron determination to win even at a high cost.

Once banned from the Austrian federation due to disagreements over training methods, Girardelli, a native of Lustenau, took to training on his own before switching his allegiance to the Luxembourg federation. They proved tough years in which he had to rely only on himself and his ambitions.

But more than his Swiss rival, Girardelli's truest, and most punishing, adversary was injury.

He suffered almost twenty major injuries in his storied career. But they didn’t prevent him from winning everything on offer and, at least partly, spoiling the ambitions of his taciturn adversary Zurbriggen, who won his first World Cup in 1984 — only the second for Switzerland since Peter Lüscher's legendary first.

All-rounders forged in competition

The rivalry sparked off definitively at the 1985 World Championships in Bormio, where the strident Girardelli did his all to undercut the buzz of the newest Alpine sensation on the slopes, Zurbriggen, owner, at the time, of the overall Globe.

In Valtellina, the Swiss Zurbriggen won the downhill and combined races and finished second in the giant slalom — a race in which he beat the Luxembourger Girardelli, who won silver in the slalom.

Girardelli's biggest success came at the World Cup, where he won eleven times in various specialties – claiming the only giant slalom World Cup of his career and the second slalom Globe.

These two great all-rounders — perhaps the greatest in the history of skiing — were born from the heat of direct competition. Zurbriggen excelled in the giant slalom and in speed, while Girardelli, who was strong in the slalom at the outset of his career, became a sublime downhill skier later in the game — even winning the two iconic stages of the Circo Bianco (Kitzbühel and Wengen).

Back and forth at the White Circus

Determined to regain the crown, Zurbriggen, always with a strong appetite for revenge, returned to dominate the overall competition two years in a row from 1987 to 1988. That was thanks, in no small measure, to a nasty fall suffered by Girardelli in the downhill at Laax, an event which went on to compromise his overall performance.

These were the golden years for Zurbriggen, who, in the space of two seasons, racked up 25 podiums, highlighted by his only Olympic gold — earned in the downhill at Calgary 1988 where he beat his compatriot Peter Mueller for a famous Swiss double. Girardelli, on the other hand, failed to live up to expectations at those Canadian Olympic Games. He failed to finish higher than ninth in the downhill and twentieth in the giant slalom, finishing outside the Super-G.

But in 1988/89, Girardelli painted his true masterpiece when, in January, he won six times in nine days in all disciplines, virtually putting both hands on the Globe.

The following season saw Zurbriggen's last success in the Cup. With nine podiums (six wins including two more classic races: the Saslong downhill in Gardena and, for the third time, the Hahnenkamm combined race in Kitzbühel) he won his fourth and final overall Globe.

Marc Girardelli (LUX) in action during the GS at 1992 Winter Olympics.

Girardelli chases precious medal

On 12 December 1989 on the Kandahar Banchetta-Sestriere in Italy, Girardelli tumbled ruinously during the Super-G and suffered an injury to his kidney which caused heavy internal hemorrhaging.

His season was over. But it wasn’t the end of his career. No chance of that.

In 1990/91, Girardelli, at that point orphaned by his retired friend-rival Zurbriggen, resisted the firm challenge of a young Alberto Tomba, to claim his fourth World Cup.

And driven on by the all-consuming motivation to win an elusive Olympic gold medal, Girardelli, by then a seasoned veteran, remained active in the White Circus for another six seasons.

He failed once more to win a precious medal at Albertville 1992 and in Lillehammer in 1994 but he did achieve the incredible victory of a fifth Crystal Globe in 1993 – a record which stood until the advent of the so-called Austrian 'Cannibal,' Marcel Hirscher.