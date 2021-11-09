Slovak Vlhova passes on Austrian World Cup stop 

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia will not compete in the World Cup event this Saturday 13 November in Lech/Zurs, Austria.

The 26-year-old Alpine skier, winner of the all-around World Cup crown in 2021, made the announcement earlier this week.

“We decided not to contest the parallel giant slalom in Lech,” Vlhova, who beat American Paula Moltzan to the parallel giant slalom title in Lech/Zurs last year, told members of the media. “But rather to prepare for the races in Levi and Killington [the next two stops on the calendar with Olympic points in play].”

In all, four races remain on the program in Vlhova’s technical disciplines this November: The two slaloms in Levi, Finland (November 20-21) and a giant slalom and slalom in Killington, Vermont (November 27-28).

History for Slovakia

The slalom and giant slalom racer became the first Slovak to win the all-around world title in 2021 and, since the historic achievement, she's gone on to become one to watch heading into this all-important Olympic-year push.

No injury was cited by the skier or her coaching staff as a cause for skipping the event in Lech. Instead, the decision appears to have been taken in order for Vlhova to focus on the two November events in Finland and the United States that count toward Olympic qualification.

The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing run from 4-20 February with the Alpine events held at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field. There are five medal events on the men's and women's side and one mixed team event.