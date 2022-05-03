Met Gala 2022: Olympians serve red carpet style

Sporting stars across the constellation arrived in their finest for this year’s Met Gala on New York’s Upper East Side on Monday night (2 May).

The annual fundraising gala is held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and typically convenes designers, models, and global superstars for an evening of resplendency.

This year attendees were asked to interpret the theme "Gilded Glamour", which is a nod to the 1870-1900 period, where the United States saw unprecedented economic growth and extravagant fashion.

From Grand Slam winners to Olympic champions, athletes who successfully copped an invite for one of the celebrity calendar’s most star-studded events certainly did not disappoint as they brought their fashion 'A' games.

Two-time Olympic snowboard champion Chloe Kim was a vision in white, wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture ball gown adorned with real red feathers.

Gu Ailing Eileen's LV mini-dress had everyone talking on social media

Just as she stunned on her Olympic debut in Beijing, Ailing (Eileen) Gu similarly dazzled at this year's Met Gala.

The freestyle skier, who picked up two Olympic gold medals and a silver in China, wore a black Louis Vuitton mini-dress which had the approval of her strong online following.

Within hours of Gu making her appearance, the 18-year-old became the second most talked-about topic on social media site Twitter with a hashtag featuring her name being viewed over 250 million times.

Venus Williams owned the red carpet in her three-piece suit

Five-time Olympic medallist Venus Williams looked every bit the picture of elegance in a three-piece Law Roach suit.

She was joined by another tennis great in Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee.

Lee famously won gold with the US men's volleyball team at Beijing 2008 before returning to pick up a bronze at Rio 2016.

Tennis stars have long since had a special relationship with the invitation-only event. As well as players over the years making appearances, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have both co-chaired the gala in previous editions.

Nyjah Huston swapped his skateboard for red carpet glamour at his second Met Gala

Skateboarding royalty Nyjah Huston dared to impress on his second appearance at the Met Gala wearing a blue, Vivienne Westwood three-piece suit which he matched with white boots.

Russell Westbrook and Dwayne Wade were out in force representing basketball on the red carpet.

Wade accompanied his actress wife Gabriel Union in a white suit while London 2012 gold medallist Westbrook was right on theme with a white-tie ensemble complete with a top hat.

Ceiling-smashing boxer and model Ramla Ali wowed in a white Giambattista Valli gown accessorised with Cartier diamonds.

Ali caught the attention of the world when she became the first Somali woman ever to enter the ring at Tokyo 2020 and she once again had everyone watching in New York with her chosen look.