Curling at Beijing 2022: How a message on the hand inspired Japanese skip Fujisawa Satsuki

We all sometimes need reminders to get by in life: a sticky note or maybe a message on your phone.

In order to get by the crucial and sometimes stressful moments on the curling rink at Beijing 2022, Japanese skip Fujisawa Satsuki opted to write a note on her hand!

The 2018 Olympic bronze medallist had a message written on her hand to fire her up during the Games: it read, "I’m a good curler. I have confidence. Let’s have fun."

It turned out to be a good coping method to sweep away the tension on the rink.

Fujisawa’s note was caught by photographers on Monday (February 14), as her team went ahead to beat China 10-2 in their round-robin match.

Team Japan qualified for Sunday's final against Team GB after sweeping past Switzerland 8-6 in the semi-finals.

GettyImages-1370677264 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

When can I watch the women's curling final at Beijing 2022?

The gold medal match between Japan and Team GB is scheduled on Sunday (20 February) at 09:05 Beijing time (1:05 GMT).