Curling at Beijing 2022: How to watch all the top teams

Beijing 2022 features three curling events. In the men's and women's competitions, players compete in teams of four. The mixed doubles featured two players per team.

Men's curling was a part of the inaugural Olympic Winter Games in 1924, although it was not to return as a competitive sport until Nagano 1998.

Canada is the most successful curling nation in Winter Olympic history with 11 medals, including six golds. Sweden is second in the table with eight medals.

The mixed doubles competition came to a end on Tuesday 8 February. Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner were surprise gold medallists.

Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten took silver.

Sweden's Oskar Eriksson took bronze alongside partner Almida de Val after beating Great Britain's much-fancied pair Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat.

The men's round robin stage began on Wednesday 9 February, with the women's competition following on Thursday 10 February.

The round robin stages of both competitions continue daily until Thursday 17 February. The semi-final and medal matches will take place from Thursday 17 February to Sunday 20 February.

Sweden have a clear lead in the world rankings and are the favourites in both competitions, with Switzerland likely to be in the mix too.

Who are the sport's stars to watch during the Games? You can find out below:

Stefania Constantini of Team Italy competes against Team Norway during the curling mixed doubles gold medal game at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Stefania Constantini

Constantini won Italy's first ever curling medal when she and partner Amos Mosaner took gold in the mixed doubles competition.

She made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022.

She began curling aged eight, after being introduced to the sport by a friend at elementary school.

Constantini was the only woman representing Italy in curling at Beijing 2022, as the women's team failed to qualify.

"This gold medal can really help the Italian curling movement. This sport deserves to develop in our country," she said, looking ahead to Milano-Cortina 2026.

Galina Arsenkina

ROC athlete Galina Arsenkina competes in the women's curling competition. She made her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018.

The Russian women are competing in every day of the round robin competition (10-17 February) except 13 February.

Their first match ended in a disappointing 9-3 defeat to the United States of America.

Arsenkina won silver with her team at the 2021 World Championships, but says "I definitely want an Olympic gold medal. It’s a dream.”

Amos Mosaner

Amos Mosaner and his Italy team will compete in every day of the round robin stage of the men's curling competition, which runs until 17 February.

He already has a gold medal in his pocket, won alongside Stefania Constantini in the mixed doubles.

Italy are currently ranked eighth in the world, but the pair's success has inspired a sudden national interest in curling.

Recalling the mixed doubles competition, Mosaner says: "At the beginning I was calm and wasn't feeling the pressure. But as we approached the semi-finals, after winning nine games in a row, I started to 'shake' a bit.

"I hadn't felt that pressure before, because I knew that if we didn't win the semi-final we could miss out on a medal.

"But looking at the data, it looks like pressure helped me, because we played our best game in the semi-finals."

Galina Arsenkina competes for ROC against Team USA during the women's round robin session 1 on day 6 at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Oskar Eriksson

Sweden's Oskar Eriksson claimed bronze alongside partner Almida de Val in the mixed doubles competition on Tuesday 8 February.

He now competes in the men's event, with the round robin stage running from 9 to 17 February.

Having finished fourth, third and second in the last three Olympic Winter Games, he will be keener than most to get his hands on gold.

If he can, that will follow Sweden's 2021 World Championship gold.

Chris Plys

Chris Plys competed for Team USA in the mixed doubles curling, but the American pair didn't make it out of the round robin stage.

He now competes for the men's team, with the round robin stage running from 9 to 17 February.

The US are ranked fourth in the world.

Plys will be particularly motivated as he hasn't competed at the the Olympic Winter Games since Vancouver 2010.

Christopher Plys competes against Team ROC during the Men's Round Robin Session on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Alina Kovaleva

Alina Kovaleva competes for ROC in the women's curling competition. The round robin stage runs from 10 to 17 February.

Kovaleva is making her Olympic debut at 28, but will be buoyed by a silver at the 2021 World Championships.

Her nation is also ranked fourth in the world.

"It's an exciting game. You need to think a lot in this sport," she said.

John Shuster

Team USA skipper John Shuster is competing at his fifth Olympic Winter Games.

He takes part in the men's competition, with the round robin stage running from 9 to 17 February.

He won gold in the event at PyeongChang 2018 and bronze at Turin 2006.

“I fit in a lot more in the Olympic Village back then,” said Shuster, 39. “These days people look at me and think I must be a coach of some sort.”