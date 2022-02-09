Constantini & Mosaner embrace curling mania in Italy: What makes the new heroes tick?

It's 'curling mania' in Italy after Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini claimed their country's first Olympic medal in the sport by triumphing in the mixed doubles team event at the Bejing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The pair have inspired a whole nation, mesmerising sports fans who had never followed curling before. When they finally crowned their unbeaten run with a 8-5 win in the final against Norway, Italy was paying attention.

Just over 300 curlers are currently registered with the Italian national federation, but Mosaner and Constantini believe this number will grow in the coming years leading up to the home Winter Olympics at Milano-Cortina 2016.

"This gold medal can really help the Italian curling movement. This sport deserves to develop in our country," said Constantini.

Find out more about the journey of the Italian pair in Beijing the secrets to their successful chemistry.

You can read the exclusive interview below.

Oympics.com (O.com): Did you expect to compete for a medal ahead of these Games?

Constantini (C): We were both aware of our capabilities. Our main goal was to qualify for the semi-finals and we superbly accomplished that by winning all the games in round robin. Then, our goal changed and we wanted to make the final so we could win the gold medal.

Mosaner (M): As Stefania said, our goal was to make the playoffs and that would have already been a dream. Then, once we made the playoffs, a medal became a dream and our goals changed again: first we wanted to win the semi-finals, and we did it. After that, we wanted to win gold and we did it too.

O.com: From the start to the end of the tournament, it looked like pressure didn't affect you. Is that true?

C: There was a positive pressure. We enjoyed just being here to play the Olympics, which is a dream for every athlete. This put me in the condition of getting the best out of myself.

M: I must admit, at the beginning I was calm and wasn't feeling the pressure. But as we approached the semi-finals, after winning nine games in a row, I started to 'shake' a bit. I hadn't felt that pressure before, because I knew that if we didn't win the semi-final we could miss out on a medal. But looking at the data, it looks like pressure helped me, because we played our best game in the semi-finals.

O.com: You had a very strong chemistry compared to many other teams. What was key?

C: The key was to find a balance between my calmer side and his 'fiery' personality. He's very strong and very experienced. I've been counting on his support, and together we achieved a great result.

M:Our journey together started (at the world mixed double championships) in Aberdeen last May, when we secured the Olympic spot. This year we played some preparation tournaments and we always did well. Each of us understands his role and we don't try to overdo it, and I think this was the key to our success.

O.com: What was the most difficult match that you played during this tournament?

C: One of the most difficult games was the one against Scotland (Great Britain), who are the reigning world champions. We worked together, there was a good communication between us and we took our chances, the same way we did during the semi-final, when we also used the adrenaline to our advantage.

M: For me (the most difficult match) was against Great Britain, because they are world champions, and I knew that with a sixth win we could probably qualify for the playoffs. It was a mix of fear of facing a strong team, and excitement of qualifying for the playoffs.

O.com: What does this gold medal mean for the Italian curling movement?

C: I think this win can give the movement a big push. It was what we've probably been waiting for because in Italy curling is not very popular, and deserves to be practised. We got many fans into this sport.

M: For sure it's something very positive, everyone followed our performances in Beijing. Many have discovered a sport that they didn't know before and let's hope that over the next four years more people will start practising curling.

O.com: Are you already planning to defend your Olympic title at Milano-Cortina 2026?

C: Actually, now I just want to enjoy the moment and this medal. We have four years of hard work ahead of us. We have to work hard for this goal.

M: We have four years ahead of us, but I'm focused on the present as the men's competition starts tomorrow (10 February). I'm still young, I can be in good shape for the home Olympics. It will be important to work hard and with passion.

O.com: How special will it be playing a home Games, even if they are four years away?

C: I think the Olympic Winter Games in Italy will be very important because if we play at home curling can grow even more.

M: For sure this medal has given visibility to the sport and I hope that in the future we'll have more players and more fans.

O.com: How would you convince a kid to practise curling?

C: I'd tell them to try our sport because it's complete. There's a physical side but also a strategic one.

M: Kids should try as many sports as they can, if they have the chance. Everybody knows football, but they should be open to new sports, such as curling. At the beginning it might be a bit boring if you don't know the rules, but once you know them, then it's fun.

O.com: Less than 500 Italians practise curling. Can you compare what you achieved to other memorable Italian feats from Tokyo 2020?

M: I don't know if it will have the same impact of what Marcel Jacobs did (in the 100m) but I hope so, since it's the first time that Italy wins an Olympic medal in curling. I really hope so.

O.com: Who are Amos and Stefania outside the ice?

C: I used to work in a sportswear shop but I recently joined the Fiamme Oro (The sport section of the Italian police).

Now curling is my job and I made my dream come true. This is a fantastic time for me.

M: I used to work for a winery in the area where I live (Trento, northern Italy).Then, in 2017 I joined the Aeronautica Militare (Italian Air Force) and they gave me the opportunity to train professionally every day.

O.com: How can this win change your lives?

C: I really don't know, I still need to process what happened, an Olympic gold is something incredible.

M: I'm experiencing something completely new at the moment, I will find out in the next few days.

OC: Amos, how do you feel ahead of the men's tournament?

M: I expect a good performance, we'll try to qualify for the playoffs. It will be great to make the top four.

