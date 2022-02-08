Medals update: Italy win mixed team curling gold with sensational undefeated run

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner made history for Italy, hosts of the next Olympic Winter Games, winning the nation’s first-ever medal in Olympic curling, and it’s the best one: gold.

The pair beat the experienced husband and wife team of Norwegian power couple Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten 8-5 in the final on Tuesday (8 February) at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.

Making their debut in this event, the Italians sensationally went through the whole tournament without dropping a match, claiming 11 out of 11 wins. They will look to defend their title at their home Games, at Milano-Cortina 2026, with Constantini hailing from Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Norway took two points in the first end before Italy roared into the lead scoring six in a row to lead 6-2 at the halfway mark, which Italy never relinquished. Norway improves from their bronze in 2018 to the silver medal in 2022.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish pair of Oskar Eriksson and Almida De Val beat reigning world champions, Team GB's Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat (playing as Scotland in all competitions except the Olympics) to the bronze medal, winning 9-3.

Next curling matches

There’s no rest for the men with their team event taking place Wednesday 9 February. The women’s competition starts Thursday (10 February). See here for the full curling schedule.