Medals update: Therese Johaug wins gold in Beijing 2022 cross-country 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon

The first gold medal of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 has been awarded and it goes to Therese Johaug in the women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon.

The Norwegian won in a time of 44:13.7 beating ROC’s Natalia Nepryaeva into silver medal position (44:43.9) with Austria’s Teresa Stadlober claiming bronze (44:44.2).

More to follow