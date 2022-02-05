Medals update: Therese Johaug wins gold in Beijing 2022 cross-country 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon
The Norwegian beat ROC’s Natalia Nepryaeva who claimed silver with Austria’s Teresa Stadlober winning bronze.
By Jo Gunston
Picture by 2022 Getty Images
The first gold medal of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 has been awarded and it goes to Therese Johaug in the women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon.
The Norwegian won in a time of 44:13.7 beating ROC’s Natalia Nepryaeva into silver medal position (44:43.9) with Austria’s Teresa Stadlober claiming bronze (44:44.2).
