Maharashtra Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan second seeds in doubles - watch live in India

Maharashtra Open 2022, the fourth edition of India’s premier ATP 250 tennis tournament, gets underway at Pune’s Balewadi Stadium from January 31.

After being called off last year due to COVID-19, the Maharashtra Open tennis will be played behind closed doors this year and will conclude on February 6.

Four Indians - Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Arjun Khade - will be vying for the title in the singles draw. Russian Tennis Federation’s Aslan Karatsev, the world No. 15, will be the top seed in singles.

While Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Arjun Khade were handed wildcards in the singles draw, Yuki Bhambri entered the tournament through his protective ranking after the cut-off was set at 149.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, the top-ranked Indian singles player at 182, will open his campaign against world No. 98 Stefano Travaglia of Italy.

In the doubles, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Indian compatriot Rohan Bopanna are the second seeds. The in-form duo, who won the Adelaide International ATP 250 event earlier this month, will open their Maharashtra Open campaign against the experienced American pair of Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe.

The other two Indian pairs who will be seen in action are Yuki Bhambri-Divij Sharan and Arjun Khade-Purav Raja.

While Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan will be up against Austria’s Denis Novak and Joao Sousa of Portugal, Arjun Khade-Purav Raja will face Moldova’s Radu Albot and Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in their opening match.

Meanwhile, Prajnesh Gunneswaran has been drawn against Daniel Altmaier of Germany, the fifth seed, while Arjun Kadhe will face Portugal’s Joao Sousa in men's singles.

Yuki Bhambri will face Croatia’s Jozef Kovalik.

Where to watch Maharashtra Open 2022 live in India?

The Maharashtra Open tennis tournament will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels in India. The coverage is expected to start at 12:45 PM IST.

Live streaming of the Maharashtra Open will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The matches will also be streamed live on Jio TV, Facebook and on YouTube.