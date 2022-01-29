Maharashtra Open tennis: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Arjun Kadhe handed wildcards

Indian tennis players Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Arjun Kadhe have been handed wildcard entries in the men’s singles main draw at the Maharashtra Open 2022 tennis tournament to be held in Pune.

Maharashtra Open, which is South Asia’s only premiere ATP 250 event, will be held behind closed doors at the Balewadi Stadium from January 31 to February 6.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Arjun Kadhe, both ranked outside the cut-off of 149 set for the tournament, will join Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri in the main draw.

While Ramkumar Ramanathan, the top-ranked Indian men’s singles player at 182, also secured a wildcard entry, Yuki Bhambri made the cut through his protective ranking.

International tennis players like world No. 15 Aslan Karatsev, defending champion Jiri Vesely and former Youth Olympics champion Kamil Majchrazak are in fray at the Maharashtra Open 2022.

In all, the fourth edition of the Maharashtra Open will see seven of the world’s top 100 men’s singles players in action.

In doubles, Ramkumar Ramanathan will team up with Rohan Bopanna, with whom he won the Adelaide International ATP 250 earlier in January. The duo made the cut with the combined ranking of 156 after the doubles cut-off was set at 250.

The qualifying matches are scheduled on January 30 and 31.