Maharashtra Open tennis: Ramkumar Ramanathan gets wildcard entry in singles

India’s top-ranked men’s singles tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan has been handed a wildcard entry to the men’s singles event at the Maharashtra Open 2022 which starts from January 31 at Pune’s Balewadi Stadium.

With this wildcard, Ramkumar Ramanathan, the world No. 182, will join compatriot

Yuki Bhambri in the main draw of South Asia’s only ATP 250 event. Yuki Bhambri had earlier secured his entry with a protective ranking after the cut-off was set at 149.

“The field is quite tough with a lot of good players and it’s not going to be easy but I’m going to give my best and hope to have a good run,” the 27-year-old Ramkumar Ramanathan said.

Apart from singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan will also be a part of the doubles main draw with Rohan Bopanna. The duo had secured it's entry in the main draw with a combined ranking of 156.

The fourth edition of the Maharashtra Open will feature seven of the world’s top 100 men’s singles players, including world No. 15 Aslan Karatsev of the Russian Tennis Federation and defending champion Jiri Vesely from the Czech Republic.

Aslan Karatsev created quite a stir last year by becoming the first-ever player to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on debut.

The qualifying matches for the Maharashtra Open 2022 are scheduled to begin on January 30 and the tournament will conclude on February 6.

Last year, Maharashtra Open was called off due to COVID-19.