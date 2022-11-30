Louise Shanahan: The Irish 800m record holder and Cambridge PhD student who used spreadsheets to qualify for the Olympics 

Louise Shanahan arrives for our video interview sporting a white lab coat and seated in a quiet corner of a science department at Cambridge University.

It’s a sign of the busy schedule the 25-year-old Irish 800m record holder keeps as she balances life as an international athlete with PhD studies at England’s famous Cambridge University.

“Quantum biophysics,” she replied when asked what degree she is studying towards. “I take really, really small diamonds and put them inside cells and use them to measure temperature in small spaces like quantum sensing inside biological cells.”

Shanahan’s studies seem at first glance to be a far cry from her career on the athletics track, where she dipped under the two-minute mark earlier this year to set the best 800m time in Ireland’s history.

However, it soon becomes clear that her brilliance in the academic field has helped her as a runner - even when it came to qualifying for the most important competition of her life.

“I can almost say without a doubt that I wouldn’t have qualified for Tokyo last year if it hadn’t been for my PhD,” she explained, recalling her last-minute attempts to reach the qualification standards for the Tokyo 2020 Games, which took place in 2021.

With three weeks left of the qualification window and knowing that she would need to not only run fast times but also run them in the right races, Shanahan turned her love for data to the task of qualifying for the Games.

“I had a giant spreadsheet with all the possible permutations for races I could run and so I definitely think I used the max in the data analysis,” she explained.

Armed with an excel sheet and a complex set of COVID restrictions to maneuver, Shanahan took a short break from her PhD and started travelling across Europe in search of the races and ranking points needed to make it to the Games.

“I had my excel sheet and I was looking up every result from all over the world and feeding it in. And you know every Tuesday or Wednesday the athletics world rankings came out and by the end of Sunday nights I had gathered enough data that I could predict what the rankings would say on the Wednesday,” she said.

“And then it was kind of very slowly saying, hey, you know, I think I’ve done it.”