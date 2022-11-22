Daniel Wiffen: From Game of Thrones extra to centre stage for Ireland swimming 

Taking the throne

Unlike Game of Thrones, where treachery against family members is the norm, Wiffen has a tight bond with his own siblings, with much of it stemming from a shared love of swimming.

Wiffen’s older brother is now a swimming coach, while his twin brother is also an elite-level swimmer who lives, studies and trains with him at England’s Loughborough University.

“I don’t really have much of a rivalry with my older brother - he quit just before I was going to beat him,” said Wiffen with a hint of playful mischief in his eyes. “But me and my twin Nathan have a big rivalry because we train together and he’s doing the same events as me, he used to do backstroke and now he does distance freestyle.”

Wiffen’s rise in the world of swimming has indeed been a dramatic one.

In 2021 he made the Irish team for Tokyo 2020. It was an achievement that he fully expected to happen, even though many people, even within Team Ireland, were unaware of the levels he was capable of at the time.

“I was in the best shape of my life and knew it would probably take a lot for me to not make the team,” he explained. “But I knew this in my head but I didn’t want to tell anyone in Ireland…

“I came to Ireland three days before the meet and asked my coach who he thought was going to make the Olympic team, and he didn’t even mention me!”

To the surprise of everyone present other than himself, Wiffen set the qualifying standard in the heats of the very first race he was involved in to become the first swimmer from Ireland to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

If people weren’t aware of his potential before that day, they certainly were now.