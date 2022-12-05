Loh Kean Yew ready for next step at badminton World Tour Finals

It's been a whirlwind 12 months for Loh Kean Yew. In that time, the Singaporean badminton star has become world champion, reached two other finals, led his country to Thomas Cup Finals qualification, cracked the top three in the world rankings, and qualified for his first career World Tour Finals. And, on a personal level, he has just won Sportsman of the Year at the Singapore Sports Awards and been nominated as one of international badminton's Male Player of the Year finalists. "It has not always been smooth-sailing, and there were definitely times when I felt very low last year," Loh admitted recently. "It's satisfying that after persevering through the lows, I could win this award [Sportsman of the Year]." Now, Loh heads into the World Tour Finals (7–11 December) in Bangkok, Thailand, as one of the world's best badminton players, and ready to take the next step.

Loh Kean Yew's family sacrifices When Loh steps out on court in the Thai capital and becomes Singapore's first male player to compete in the tournament, it will be just the latest step in a burgeoning career that has seen a lot of sacrifices – not just from the player, but from his family too. There were a few factors. With two boys who both took up badminton – Kean Yew's brother Kean Hean also represents Singapore, in men's doubles – money was tight. "When I started badminton, it was not easy for them to support me and my brother together to go for training because we were not well off," Kean Yew – younger than Kean Hean by two years – told media after receiving his Sportsman of the Year accolade. But there was another spanner in the works – Loh wasn't born in Singapore. His family hails from Penang, an island state off the coast of mainland western Malaysia, where his parents still live. Faced with offers from the Singapore Sports School and Malaysia's Bukit Jalil Sports School in Kuala Lumpur, the family chose to send Loh abroad as a child. "One of the most important sacrifices they made was to send us to Singapore," Loh continued. "I can't imagine what they went through every day with their children being away from them. That is one of the biggest sacrifices – not being able to spend time with us." They are sacrifices that have paid off, however.

Loh Kean Yew's friendship and relationship with Viktor Axelsen Loh has already written his name into the record books, not just in Singaporean sport – his win at the 2021 BWF World Championships made him the country's first badminton world champion – but in his chosen sport. His budding friendship and training relationship with Olympic and 2022 world champion Viktor Axelsen has helped set Loh up too. The pair have had multiple training stints together in Dubai, and it seems to have paid off. Indeed, the familiarity may have proven an advantage to Loh, who has beaten Axelsen twice on tour in 2022 after also eliminating him from the 2021 World Championships. The pair could meet again in Bangkok, should both successfully advance from the round-robin stage after having been paired in opposing groups. How learning from an Olympic champion helped Loh Kean Yew to world domination