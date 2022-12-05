The 2021 badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew will compete in his first BWF World Tour Finals when he takes to the court in Bangkok from Wednesday 7 December 2022.

Loh, who has reached a career-high ranking of world number 3, is in Group B with Chou Tien-chen, Jonatan Christie, and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

The tournament will be streamed live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in selected territories.

The other group features Viktor Axelsen, H.S. Prannoy, Lu Guangzu, and Naraoka Kodai.

If Loh finishes as one of the top two in his group, he advances to the semi-finals on 10 December. The finals take place on Sunday 11 December.

The Singaporean could finish the year as high as world number two depending on his results in Bangkok.