Live this Saturday: Monobob win for Kaillie Humphries plus latest results

Bobsleigh: Monobob win for Kaillie Humphries

Kaillie Humphries took women's monobob victory for USA at the world cup event in Germany.

The 36-year-old raced back to Europe to compete in the event after being granted U.S. citizenship on Thursday. It's the three-time Olympic champion's first World Cup win in monobob, which is making its first Olympic appearance at Beijing 2022 in February. Canada's Cynthia Appiah came second with Laura Nolte of Germany completing the podium in third place.

There was an incredible moment in the second heat when Ashleigh Werner of Australia appeared to crash out. But she somehow managed to stay in control of her vehicle as she slid for what seemed like an eternity on the wall.

