Kaillie Humphries eligible to compete for USA in Beijing after receiving U.S. citizenship

Two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries is now eligible to compete for the USA at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Games, after receiving her U.S. citizenship on Thursday (2nd December) according to Team USA.

The women's bobsleigh star won her two gold medals representing Canada at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 as pilot in the two-woman bob. She also claimed bronze at PyeongChang 2018, before switching to the USA in 2019 when she married American former bobsledder Travis Armbruster.

Humphries has since won three World Championship titles representing the USA, but the 36-year-old needed the official change of citizenship and American passport in order to be considered for selection for the U.S. at Beijing 2022.

She announced the approval of her citizenship application in a post on social media, saying "I'm living proof that the American dream still exists."

The decision clears the way for the reigning two-woman and monobob world champ to compete for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games from 4 to 20 February 2022, should she qualify and be selected.

It comes just days after she shared with Olympics.com her struggle to succeed in the sport, and how she has pushed boundaries for women and gender equality in bobsleigh.

Elana Meyers Taylor and former track athletics hurdles champion Lolo Jones are among the other American women hoping to be selected to compete in Beijing. The U.S. team is due to be announced on 17th January 2022.