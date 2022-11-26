The Frenchman dominated the run to beat title favourites Hayden Wilde and Alex Yee for his first series win which secured the world crown.
The focus heading to Saturday’s championship finals was on New Zealand’s Wilde and Alex Yee of Great Britain who were expected to go head-to-head in the race for the title as they were split by the slimmest of margins in points with Bergere in third.
The two leaders had the title in sight heading into the finals, but Bergere knew he needed an outright win to win the trophy.
After the 1.5km swim it was Mark Devay and Vincent Luis who were in front with Wilde, Olympic silver medallist Yee and Bergere within striking distance.
European champion Bergere was in the lead pack on the bike, but pulled clear on the first 2.5km lap of the run with Wilde in a 10-strong group giving chase.
And the Frenchman took a clear win in a total time of 1:44:14, 11 seconds ahead of Morgan Pearson of the USA with Belgium's Jelle Geens pipping Yee for third on the day.
Yee's fourth place, 23 seconds adrift of the leader, was not quite enough to deny Bergere the overall title.
Matthew Hauser of Australia was fifth with Wilde in sixth place.
It was a perfect end to the season for the Bergere who led a French podium sweep at the European Championships in Munich last August.
He said afterwards, "It’s insane, I don’t know what to say, I didn’t want to do the maths before the race I just wanted to race it all out and try for the breakaway.
“We went for it as a team, and I can't believe it today. I was really focussed on what I was doing, I didn’t want to think about anything else. I was chasing this win for a long time and I knew I was capable, I just needed all the stars to align, and to do it here at the final in Abu Dhabi is incredible.”
On Saturday, Bermuda's reigning Olympic champion Flora Duffy made more history as she retained her world title for a record fourth in total.
1. Leo Bergere (France)
2. Morgan Person (USA)
3. Jelle Geens (Belgium)
4.Alex Yee (Great Britain)
5.Matthew Hauser (Australia)
1. Leo Bergere (France)
2. Alex Yee (Great Britain)
3. Hayden Wilde (New Zealand)
4. Jelle Geens (Belgium)
5.Vincent Luis (France)
