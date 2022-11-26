Leo Bergere has won his first world triathlon title on Saturday, 26 November, after a perfect race in the Series finale in Abu Dhabi as favourite and world number one Hayden Wilde finished third.

The focus heading to Saturday’s championship finals was on New Zealand’s Wilde and Alex Yee of Great Britain who were expected to go head-to-head in the race for the title as they were split by the slimmest of margins in points with Bergere in third.

The two leaders had the title in sight heading into the finals, but Bergere knew he needed an outright win to win the trophy.

After the 1.5km swim it was Mark Devay and Vincent Luis who were in front with Wilde, Olympic silver medallist Yee and Bergere within striking distance.

European champion Bergere was in the lead pack on the bike, but pulled clear on the first 2.5km lap of the run with Wilde in a 10-strong group giving chase.

And the Frenchman took a clear win in a total time of 1:44:14, 11 seconds ahead of Morgan Pearson of the USA with Belgium's Jelle Geens pipping Yee for third on the day.