Bermuda's Flora Duffy has won her fourth triathlon World Championship, dominating the run portion of the series finale in Abu Dhabi to put an end to the title hopes of Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown who came second.

The two entered the race knowing that victory for either would win them the world title and the finale was neck-and-neck through the swim and bike portions of the race.

Neither looked ready to give an inch until the third lap of the 10km run when Duffy dug deep to attack on a climb and break the resilience of her British rival.

By the beginning of the fourth and final lap of the run, Duffy was 24 seconds ahead of Taylor-Brown who seemed to suffer more in the sweltering temperatures of Abu Dhabi.

Duffy passed the finish line in 1:53:23, while Taylor-Brown ended the race in 1 minute and 4 seconds behind after walking the final metres. Third place in the race went to Germany's Lena Meißne who finished the race in 1:56:59.

The Abu Dhabi finale was a repeat of the final of Tokyo 2020, where Duffy became the first-ever Olympic champion from Bermuda. She has been a dominant force in the World Triathlon Championship Series, winning the titles in 2016, 2017 and 2021 before today’s victory made her a four-time world champion.

Taylor-Brown, at 28, has time on her side to build upon the excellent two years she has enjoyed that included a world title in the truncated 2020 season, Olympic silver in Tokyo and now second place in the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series.

After the race, a delighted Duffy spoke about how tough this final race of the season was against a rival who challenged her all the way to the finish line.

"It was a real battle out there," she said. "Georgia and I don't really give each other an inch...

"And when I got a little bit of a gap on the third lap of the run, it was a little sooner than I had anticipated and I was like, 'well, I guess you're stuck now, gotta keep pushing!'"

World Triathlon Championship Series Final Abu Dhabi top 3

1. Flora Duffy (Bermuda)

2. Georgia Taylor-Brown (Great Britain)

3. Lena Meißner (Germany)

2022 World Triathlon Championship Series final standings

1. Flora Duffy (Bermuda)

2. Georgia Taylor-Brown (Great Britain)

3. Taylor Knibb (USA)