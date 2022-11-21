World Triathlon Championship Finals: Preview, schedule and stars to watch including Hayden Wilde, Alex Yee, Flora Duffy and Georgia Taylor-Brown

Athletes to watch in the World Triathlon Championship Series finale: Hayden Wilde, Alex Yee, Flora Duffy and Georgia Taylor-Brown go for gold

New Zealand’s Olympic bronze medallist Hayden Wilde is in pole position for the World Champion title in Abu Dhabi, knowing that a win or even second-place finish this week will deliver him top honours for the season. The man most likely to stand in his way is Great Britain’s Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Alex Yee, who has accrued 3732.09 points so far this season, just over 117 less than Wilde.

Should Yee (24) win and Wilde (25) finish third or below, the Brit would take the overall title. And if either of them are crowned champion they would become the youngest season title holders since Alistair Brownlee in 2009.

While Wilde and Yee are the two main contenders for the title, there are others who could spoil the party should race results go their way.

France’s Leo Bergere and Belgium’s Jelle Geens occupy third and fourth in the standings, and both could take the title should the top two perform below the lofty standards they have set for themselves this season.

The women’s race also looks likely to be a straight shootout between two Olympic medallists, with Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown - silver in Tokyo - on 3925.00 points from her four scoring events and Olympic champion Flora Duffy just behind on 3855.63.

Duffy comes into the finale off a spectacular win in her home World Triathlon Series race in Bermuda, but both know that a win in Abu Dhabi will be enough for them to be crowned World Champion.

However, don’t rule out Team GB’s Beth Potter or the USA’s Taylor Knibb who, while further behind on 3200.73 and 3189.91 points respectively, still have an outside chance of taking the title. The opportunities are slim for both of them, with Knibb needing both Taylor-Brown and Duffy to finish outside the top 10, but with triathlon being such an unpredictable affair, miracles can - and sometimes do - happen.