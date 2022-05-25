Pathway to Paris: Triathlon qualification system explained

After a hugely successful Tokyo 2020 that saw the introduction of a nailbiting mixed relay event, triathlon once again returns for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Tokyo saw a changing of the guard in the men’s competition, with Great Britain’s double Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee’s omission meaning a new Olympic champion was certain to be crowned. That mantle was taken up by Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt who stormed to victory at Odaiba Marine Park.

History was made in the women’s competition, as Flora Duffy became the first-ever athlete from Bermuda to win a gold medal at the Games, while the debut of the mixed relay event saw Great Britain crowned the first-ever Olympic champions.

All three competitions return for Paris 2024, however to fulfil their dreams of competing in France, athletes will need to qualify first. Find out everything about the pathway to qualification for triathlon below.

How many athletes will compete in triathlon at Paris 2024?

In total, 110 athletes will compete in the Paris 2024 triathlon competition. As the host country, France will receive four quota places - two for men and two for women - while two per gender will be set aside for Universality Places which will be decided by the Tripartite Commission.

The other 102 quota places will be allocated based on competitions leading up to the Games, with a maximum of six quota places per National Olympic Committee (NOC) - three for men and three for women.

What is the triathlon qualification pathway to Paris 2024?

For the 102 athletes aiming to qualify for quota places for Paris 2024 - outside of the host nation and Universality Places, the following competitions will provide them with the opportunity to book their tickets to the Games.

2022 World Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships, Montreal, Canada, 26 June 2022

Two quota places per gender will be allocated to the highest-ranked NOC at the World Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships in Montreal, Canada, provided the NOC has not already obtained the quotas. In the case the NOC has already obtained the quota, the places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked eligible NOC. If the NOC does not have two men and women eligible, the places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked NOC at the event.

2023 World Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships, Hamburg, Germany, date TBD

Two quota places per gender will be allocated to the highest-ranked NOC at the World Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships in Hamburg, Germany, provided the NOC has not already obtained the quotas. In the case the NOC has already obtained the quota, the places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked eligible NOC. If the NOC does not have two men and women eligible, the places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked NOC at the event.

World Triathlon Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Ranking

The six highest-ranked NOCs in the Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Ranking will be allocated two quota places per gender. In the case the NOC has already obtained the quota, the places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked eligible NOC in the rankings. If the NOC does not have two men and women eligible, the places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked NOC. If no NOC has two eligible men and women, the places will be allocated to the World Triathlon Individual Ranking.

2024 World Triathlon Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Event, location and date TBD (between 15 April and 27 May 2024)

The two highest-ranked NOCs from the Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification event will be allocated two quota places per gender. NOCs that have already qualified athletes will not be eligible to participate in the event. In the case an NOC does not have two women and men eligible for qualification, the quota places will be allocated to the next highest-ranked NOC at the event, or, in the case there is none, to the next highest in the World Triathlon Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Ranking.

World Triathlon Individual Olympic Qualification Ranking - between 27 May 2022 and 27 May 2024

Quota places for NOCs will be allocated to the 26 highest-ranked athletes in the rankings. In cases where an NOC has already achieved the quota or has the maximum amount of quotas already allocated, they will not receive the quota place.

World Triathlon Rankings as of 27 May 2024

The highest-ranked NOC not yet qualified for the Games will receive one quota place for their NOC in the following priority order: Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, Oceania.

If there is no eligible NOC according to the World Triathlon Ranking for a particular continent, the quota will be allocated to the NOC of the next highest-ranked athlete, irrespective of continent. If an athlete obtains a quota place through the World Triathlon Individual Olympic Qualification Ranking, the quota place they obtain through the World Triathlon Ranking will be reallocated to the next highest-ranked NOC in the specific continent who has not yet qualified.

What is the Paris 2024 triathlon competition format and schedule?

The triathlon competition at Paris 2024 will take place over three days at Pont d'lena on 30 July, 31 July and 5 August 2024, with each session taking place in the morning beginning at 8:00 am.

Both the men's and women's competitions will take place over the Olympic distance, which includes a 1.5km swim, a 40km cycle and 10km run. There are no heats, with each competition decided by a single race.

The mixed relay competition will see teams of four - two women and two men - compete over a shortened course, making for a fast and furious race that is as exciting as they come.

Great Britain Tokyo 2020 triathlon mixed relay champions Picture by LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES

Triathletes to watch at Paris 2024

In the women's competition, Duffy is the reigning Olympic champion, having won Bermuda's first-ever gold medal at an Olympic Games when she came home first in Tokyo in a race of champions. Second place went to Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown and bronze to the USA's Katie Zaferes. All three of them are world champions, so expect to see them in the mix when the Paris 2024 competition comes around.

Other triathletes in the women's competition who will be in and among the favourites include Germany's talented Laura Lindemann and the USA's Summer Rappaport.

The men's competition has seen new faces come to the fore after years of Olympic dominance from British brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee. Blummenfelt of Norway won Tokyo 2020 gold, with Britain's Alex Yee coming home second and Hayden Wilde of New Zealand third.

However, there are a number of names who may well challenge for gold in Paris, including two-time world champion and home favourite Vincent Luis of France, and Spain's Antonio Serrat Seoane and Mario Mola, among others.

Triathlon qualification timeline for Paris 2024

27 May 2022 - 27 May 2024: World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Period

26 June 2022: 2022 World Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships, Montreal, Canada

TBD: 2023 World Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships, Hamburg, Germany

TBD: Deadline for NOCs to submit their requests for Tripartite Commission Invitation Places

25 March 2024: World Triathlon Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Ranking

TBD: World Triathlon Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Event

27 May 2024: World Triathlon Individual Olympic Qualification Ranking

27 May 2024: World Triathlon Ranking

3 June 2024: World Triathlon to inform NOCs/NFs of their allocated quota places

TBD: The Tripartite Commission to confirm in writing the allocation of Universality Places to NOCs

17 June 2024: NOCs to confirm use of allocated quota places to World Triathlon

22 June 2024: World Triathlon to reallocate all unused quota places

8 July 2024: Paris 2024 Sport Entries deadline

26 July - 11 August 2024: Olympic Games Paris 2024

Find out more about the qualification system for other sports that will feature at Paris 2024.