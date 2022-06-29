Lee Zii Jia, Momota Kento, Tai Tzu-ying and P.V. Sindhu through to second round at Malaysia Open badminton

Malaysian badminton favourite Lee Zii Jia is safely through to the second round of his home tournament, the 2022 Malaysia Open, after overcoming a stiff first-round test on Wednesday (29 June).

Lee was made to work by Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, and needed 47 minutes before overcoming his European opponent 21-15, 21-11.

He will next play Shesar Hiren Rhustavito after the Indonesian made it past Denmark's Rasmus Gemke by virtue of an injury retirement.

Earlier, Japanese second seed Momota Kento also secured passage through to the second round, but did so without even taking to the court.

Momota received a walkover after his Thai opponent, Kantaphon Wangcharoen, withdrew from their opening-round clash.

It means the world number two progresses to face Hong Kong China's Angus Ng in the next round.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, second seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei sealed a 21-13, 21-9 win over Belgium's Lianne Tan.

Elsewhere, seventh seed P.V. Sindhu eased through after defeating Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-13, 21-17, while Olympic champion Chen Yufei won an all-Chinese affair 21-18, 21-8 against Zhang Yi Man.

They are joined in the next stage of the competition by sixth seed Okuhara Nozomi, who saw off German shuttler Yvonne Li 21-13, 21-9.