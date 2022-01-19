Kristen Santos' husky dogs share five things to know about the US short track speed skater

You’re not a serious winter sport athlete unless your pet dogs have their own Instagram account, right?

Koda and Bear are a pair of huskies whose dog mum is US short track speed skater Kristen Santos. They are very proud of their human who qualified for her first Olympic Winter Games at the US trials in December.

They especially know how much it means to her after they had to give her lots of cuddles when she missed out on qualifying for PyeongChang 2018 by one spot, competing at the US trials despite having a cast on her arm after suffering a gruesome hand injury just one month before.

The doggy duo will miss Santos when she is away at Beijing 2022, which starts 4 February, but know that skating fast is her other passion, aside from them of course. Oh, and her fiancé and pooch papa, Travis Griswold, whom she marries in August.

Success breeds success

The tail waggers are not surprised about their canine carer’s success having heard stories of Santos' athletic upbringing in Fairfield, Connecticut. The young Santos played a number of sports from figure skating to dance to football but by nine years old, short track speed skating was winning her heart.

The quartet now all live in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the US short track team is based and have high hopes for their mutt minder at the upcoming Games due to recent successes. Since missing out on the Games in the Republic of Korea, Santos' attitude changed from not just wanting to go to a Winter Games but a more dogged, wanting to win an Olympic medal.

Kristen Santos Beijing test event Picture by 2021 Getty Images

To that end, by November 2019, Santos had won her first individual World Cup medal. At the 2021 World Championships in Dordrecht, the Netherlands in March, she finished fourth in the 500m.

In October, Santos became the first American woman in 10 years to win two medals at a single World Cup, two bronze at the season-opening World Cup at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. The event also doubled as a Beijing 2022 test event, which gives the pooches optimism they will have something shiny and ribbony to chew on come the end of February.

So Koda and Bear have reason to dream of an excitable return home of their human come the end of February, which they may try and capture on their account @kodabearhuskies, but before then, here’s five things the happy hounds want you to know about their faithful friend.

Making a name for herself

Santos’ nickname at the rink is ‘Puff’. No one will call her anything else, even Kristen. The moniker is the result of turning up to training almost a decade ago with a swollen face due to allergies. Her coach called her Puff Daddy and the name stuck.

Full of beans

Santos has been a vegetarian her entire life, switching to a completely plant-based diet two years ago. Her favourite food is vinegar, which she puts on everything.

Fiercely loyal

Santos is getting married in August 2022 to Travis Griswold, their shared sense of humour represented in their save-the-date wedding invites, which are based on the comical National Lampoon Vacation film series.

Her short track teammates – Maame Biney, Corinne Stoddard and Julie Letai – will be bridesmaids, and will no doubt be hoping to add a bit of bling to their dresses should they pick up a medal in the women’s 3,000m team relay in Beijing.

There is no word yet if any four-legged furry friends will be carrying the rings.

Tattoo

Santos has a small smiley face tattoo on the bottom of her toe.

Dog’s life

Santos' best times though, are of course with her fluffy friends. The quartet go on sunset hikes, backpacking trips, and desert rambles in the stunning environment close to where they live.

Heading out to places such as the High Uintas Wilderness, Yellow Fork Canyon and the desert of San Rafael Swell, there's nothing better than spending happy times together during long dog-day afternoons.

The pups will be watching the short-track speed skating events at Beijing 2022 from Saturday 5 February to Wednesday 16 February.