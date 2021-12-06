“We are yin and yang”: Short track star Shaoang Liu on chasing another Olympic gold alongside brother Sándor

Brothers Shaoang and Sándor Liu teamed up Viktor Knoch and Csaba Burján to clinch gold in the men’s short track speed skating 5,000m relay at PyeongChang 2018 – giving Hungary its first ever gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games.

Since then, 23-year-old Shaoang has won individual world and European titles to emerge as one of the stars of the sport.

Here, the Youth Olympic Games bronze medallist looks ahead to Beijing 2022 and reveals what it is like to train and compete alongside his brother.

Hungary celebrates winning gold Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Olympics.com: As the countdown to Beijing 2022 continues, how are your preparations going?

Shaoang Liu: I think the whole summer preparation was super strong and I think I did my best. I trained really hard, in every session, and I always tried to give my best performance on the ice and off the ice as well.

How are you feeling about your current form?

At the first two World Cups, I didn't find that the work had paid off, but I think we still need time. Maybe I was expecting a little bit more from these two World Cups, but I know this is not the time to win any medals yet. So, I'm looking forward to Beijing and I know that the hard work is going to pay off.

You enjoyed some great results last season – how happy were you with what you achieved?

Yeah, I won my first world championship gold medal. After PyeongChang 2018, I wanted to win the world title. I had a dream that I became a world champion as well, because I didn't have that title before. It’s great to finally have it before Beijing. There were a few countries who didn’t race there, but it still gives me a positive feeling that I’m able to do these kind of things, so I was really happy with that.

Does being the world champion put more pressure on you, heading to Beijing?

I think in the first few races I felt a little bit more pressure, but after that I got used to it and I was just trying to follow the flow and try my best, like always.

Do you think you're better prepared for these Games, having already competed in PyeongChang?

Yeah, I think the first Olympic Games for me was a bit rushed. I didn't really have time to enjoy it and just have fun. But on the last day, I finally realised that it's a big deal. Everyone is fighting for the medals and you have to really focus, but you still have to enjoy what you're doing. It took a while, but I was happy I finally realised that.

What did it mean to you to become Olympic champion in PyeongChang, especially alongside your brother?

It was a really exciting moment. Every time when I watch the videos, it still gives me goosebumps. And it was a really good feeling when we came back to Hungary. Of course, our lives have changed. I wouldn't say that we are super famous, but at least we put our name’s in people’s minds and we put short track in Hungary on the top level as well.

Shaoang Lui in the podium in the men's short track 1000m final at Lillehammer YOG

What would you say the benefits are of training and competing alongside your brother?

Having my brother next to me is always a good thing. We always support each other. When I feel like I get tired on the ice, he always comes to me and says, "Come on, let's do this. We have one more set to go and we can do this. And after that, we can go home to rest." I think that's a really good thing. And when we cross the finish line in first and second position, I think that's the best thing in the word.

Would you say that your qualities complement each other?

Yeah, it's always like that. If I feel bad, he will have a good mood. And if I have a good mood, he may have a bad day, and we can just always cheer for each other. That's a good thing because we are yin and yang. We have totally different personalities.

Your victory in the men’s relay in PyeongChang was Hungary's first ever gold at the Winter Games – how significant was that for you?

Yeah, I really wanted to win a medal in the individual races as well, but I got three penalties for all my distances, and I think I was maybe under too much pressure. I was really excited about racing, and I messed up a lot of things, but I just had to reset my mind for the relay. Doing that also gave me a lot of experience and a lot of good memories, about how I achieved that after these three penalties. As an athlete, you can't always be the best. Sometimes you are on top and sometimes you go down. I understand that now, and I grew a lot in my mind.

Did you feel a change in yourself after becoming an Olympic champion?

Every time I win something, I feel like I become a better person in my life. I feel like I’ve stayed the humble kid as I was before. So, every time when I go on a race, I just try to do my best. I still listen to my coaches. I do the hard work every day, as before. So, I didn't really change after the Games, but my life changed.

You also won a bronze medal at the Youth Olympic Games in 2016. What are your memories of that event?

I was really excited about it, and it’s now a really good memory because it was a great experience. I loved the way that we could have fun with the other kids, with our teammates. And I think it does prepare you a bit for the Olympic Games. I won a bronze medal there, and it gives me a really good feeling that I have medals from every big event there is.

What did that bronze medal mean to you at the time?

To be honest, I wanted more than just the bronze medal. I know I was able to do more, my performance was there, but sometimes it's hard because short track is not just about physics and power; you still have to use your head. You have to be pretty strong in your head as well as in your body.