Khelo India Youth Games 2021 medal table

The Khelo India Youth Games 2021 officially kicked off at Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday.

After being postponed thrice due to COVID-19, the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), the flagship event of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative, will conclude on June 13.

KIYG 2021 is being hosted in five different cities - Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi. With the first three cities located in Haryana, the north Indian state is the designated host for the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Some 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 women, from all of India’s 36 states and Union Territories will be participating at KIYG 2021. This will be the first time there will be a pan-India representation at the youth meet.

Hosts Haryana will have the biggest contingent at KIYG 2021 with 398 athletes. Last edition’s champions Maharashtra, with 357, is the second-largest contingent at the Games.

Medals will be on offer in 264 different events across 25 different sports at KIYG 2021. Five indigenous sports, mallakhamb, gatka, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and yogasana, will be making their KIYG debut this year.

Haryana topped the medals table in the inaugural edition in 2018, then called the Khelo India School Games, but Maharashtra beat them down to second in 2019 and 2020. As hosts, Haryana will look to reclaim their top spot this year.

Here’s how the KIYG 2021 medal table is looking this year. So far, 13 states have won at least one medal while five have won at least one gold.

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 medal tally