Khelo India Youth Games 2021: Over 4000 athletes to contest in 25 disciplines - watch live streaming

After being postponed thrice due to COVID-19, the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 will be held from June 4 to 13 across multiple venues. Haryana will be hosting the bulk of the events.
In its third edition, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is the flagship event of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative, designed to promote sports at the grassroots levels in the country.
This year, all of India’s 36 states and Union Territories will be participating at the KIYG for the first time. Close to 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 women, will compete for medals across the 25 different sports.
Hosts Haryana will be fielding the biggest contingent with 398 athletes, followed by last edition’s champions Maharashtra with 357 and Delhi with 339. The Andaman and Nicobar are sending the smallest contingent consisting of six athletes, all cyclists, while Ladakh will have seven competitors.
Upcoming badminton player Unnati Hooda, who became the youngest-ever Indian to win a BWF Super 100 tournament after clinching the Odisha Open title earlier this year, will be representing hosts Haryana. The 15-year-old has already made the Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022.
However, ace long jumper Shaili Singh and runner Priya Mohan, both of whom won medals at the under-20 world championships last year, will be giving the KIYG a miss since the dates clashing with other events.
Both athletes will be involved in the Junior Federation Cup at Nadiad, Gujarat from June 2 to 4 and the Inter-State Nationals in Chennai from June 10 to 14 in a bid to qualify for the world athletics championships in Oregon, USA next month.
In addition to the 20 sports featured in the 2020 edition held in Guwahati, five new indigenous sports, mallakhamb, gatka, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and yogasana, have been added to the sports list for the 2021 edition.
Medals will be on offer in 264 different events.
Khelo India Youth Games 2021 sports
Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, gatka, hockey, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, kalaripayattu, kho kho, lawn bowling, mallakhamb, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, thang-ta, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.
Khelo India Youth Games 2021 venues
The Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey
Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Kho kho, mallakhamb, gatka, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and yogasana
Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting
Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo
Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis
Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)
Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey
War Heros Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)
War Heros Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming
Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)
Panjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football
Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting
Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)
Where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2021 live?
The Khelo India Youth Games 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the KIYG 2021 will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
Khelo India Youth Games 2021 schedule and live start times
All times are India Standard Times (IST)
June 3, Friday
Kabaddi
Volleyball
June 4, Saturday
Football
Badminton
Kabaddi
Wrestling
Volleyball
Gatka
Thang-ta
Yogasana
Hockey
June 5, Sunday
Football
Badminton
Kabaddi
Wrestling
Volleyball
Gatka
Thang-ta
Yogasana
Weightlifting
Hockey
Gymnastics
Cycling (Track)
June 6, Monday
Football
Badminton
Kabaddi
Wrestling
Volleyball
Gatka
Thang-ta
Yogasana
Weightlifting
Hockey
Gymnastics
Cycling
Shooting
June 7, Tuesday
Athletics
Football
Badminton
Kabaddi
Wrestling
Volleyball
Weightlifting
Tennis
Hockey
Gymnastics
Cycling
Shooting
June 8, Wednesday
Athletics
Football
Wrestling
Mallakhamb
Weightlifting
Tennis
Hockey
Swimming
Shooting
June 9, Thursday
Athletics
Football
Table tennis
Handball
Basketball
Boxing
Kho kho
Mallakhamb
Weightlifting
Tennis
Judo
Hockey
Swimming
Shooting
June 10, Friday
Football
Table tennis
Handball
Basketball
Boxing
Kho kho
Kalaripayattu
Mallakhamb
Tennis
Judo
Archery
Hockey
Swimming
Cycling (Road)
Shooting
June 11, Saturday
Football
Table tennis
Handball
Basketball
Boxing
Kho kho
Kalaripayattu
Mallakhamb
Tennis
Judo
Archery
Swimming
Cycling (Road)
Shooting
June 12, Sunday
Football
Table tennis
Handball
Basketball
Boxing
Kho kho
Kalaripayattu
Mallakhamb
Judo
Archery
Swimming
Shooting
June 13, Monday
Football
Table tennis
Handball
Basketball
Boxing
Kho kho