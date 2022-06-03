Khelo India Youth Games 2021: Over 4000 athletes to contest in 25 disciplines - watch live streaming

After being postponed thrice due to COVID-19, the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 will be held from June 4 to 13 across multiple venues. Haryana will be hosting the bulk of the events.

In its third edition, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is the flagship event of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative, designed to promote sports at the grassroots levels in the country.

This year, all of India’s 36 states and Union Territories will be participating at the KIYG for the first time. Close to 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 women, will compete for medals across the 25 different sports.

Hosts Haryana will be fielding the biggest contingent with 398 athletes, followed by last edition’s champions Maharashtra with 357 and Delhi with 339. The Andaman and Nicobar are sending the smallest contingent consisting of six athletes, all cyclists, while Ladakh will have seven competitors.

Upcoming badminton player Unnati Hooda, who became the youngest-ever Indian to win a BWF Super 100 tournament after clinching the Odisha Open title earlier this year, will be representing hosts Haryana. The 15-year-old has already made the Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

However, ace long jumper Shaili Singh and runner Priya Mohan, both of whom won medals at the under-20 world championships last year, will be giving the KIYG a miss since the dates clashing with other events.

Both athletes will be involved in the Junior Federation Cup at Nadiad, Gujarat from June 2 to 4 and the Inter-State Nationals in Chennai from June 10 to 14 in a bid to qualify for the world athletics championships in Oregon, USA next month.

In addition to the 20 sports featured in the 2020 edition held in Guwahati, five new indigenous sports, mallakhamb, gatka, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and yogasana, have been added to the sports list for the 2021 edition.

Medals will be on offer in 264 different events.

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 sports

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, gatka, hockey, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, kalaripayattu, kho kho, lawn bowling, mallakhamb, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, thang-ta, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 venues

The Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey

Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Kho kho, mallakhamb, gatka, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and yogasana

Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting

Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo

Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis

Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey

War Heros Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)

War Heros Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming

Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)

Panjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football

Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting

Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)

Where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2021 live?

The Khelo India Youth Games 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the KIYG 2021 will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 schedule and live start times

All times are India Standard Times (IST)

June 3, Friday

Kabaddi

Volleyball

June 4, Saturday

Football

Badminton

Kabaddi

Wrestling

Volleyball

Gatka

Thang-ta

Yogasana

Hockey

June 5, Sunday

Football

Badminton

Kabaddi

Wrestling

Volleyball

Gatka

Thang-ta

Yogasana

Weightlifting

Hockey

Gymnastics

Cycling (Track)

June 6, Monday

Football

Badminton

Kabaddi

Wrestling

Volleyball

Gatka

Thang-ta

Yogasana

Weightlifting

Hockey

Gymnastics

Cycling

Shooting

June 7, Tuesday

Athletics

Football

Badminton

Kabaddi

Wrestling

Volleyball

Weightlifting

Tennis

Hockey

Gymnastics

Cycling

Shooting

June 8, Wednesday

Athletics

Football

Wrestling

Mallakhamb

Weightlifting

Tennis

Hockey

Swimming

Shooting

June 9, Thursday

Athletics

Football

Table tennis

Handball

Basketball

Boxing

Kho kho

Mallakhamb

Weightlifting

Tennis

Judo

Hockey

Swimming

Shooting

June 10, Friday

Football

Table tennis

Handball

Basketball

Boxing

Kho kho

Kalaripayattu

Mallakhamb

Tennis

Judo

Archery

Hockey

Swimming

Cycling (Road)

Shooting

June 11, Saturday

Football

Table tennis

Handball

Basketball

Boxing

Kho kho

Kalaripayattu

Mallakhamb

Tennis

Judo

Archery

Swimming

Cycling (Road)

Shooting

June 12, Sunday

Football

Table tennis

Handball

Basketball

Boxing

Kho kho

Kalaripayattu

Mallakhamb

Judo

Archery

Swimming

Shooting

June 13, Monday

Football

Table tennis

Handball

Basketball

Boxing

Kho kho