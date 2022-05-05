Tokyo Olympian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur fails dope test

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics last year, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after she tested positive for a banned drug.

The AIU is the independent body created by World Athletics that manages all integrity issues – including doping and age fraud. The AIU said that Kamalpreet Kaur, 26, had tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid prohibited by the World Athletics.

The drug was famously used by 1984 Olympics bronze medal-winning sprinter Ben Johnson of Canada during the Seoul 1988 Olympics to enhance his performance in the 100m race.

Kamalpreet was in action once this year. She won the gold medal at the second Indian Grand Prix in Kerala on March 23. Her provisional ban, as per the AIU website, came into effect on March 29.

Last year, Kamalpreet Kaur became the first Indian to breach the 65m-mark in discus throw.

Kamalpreet Kaur created a national record with a 65.06m effort to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the Federation Cup. She improved the record later in the year to 66.59m at the Indian Grand Prix.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Kamalpreet Kaur finished a commendable sixth in the women's discus throw final with a best attempt of 63.70m. In qualification, Kamalpreet Kaur had produced a strong performance to finish second with a throw of 64m.

A provisional suspension means Kamalpreet Kaur will be temporarily disallowed from participating in any competition or activity in athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics anti-doping rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.