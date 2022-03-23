Indian Grand Prix 2 athletics 2022: Avinash Sable creates 3000m steeplechase national record

Indian runner Avinash Sable bettered his own national record to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase gold medal at the Indian Grand Prix 2 2022 athletics meet in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday.

Avinash Sable clocked 8.16.21 seconds, surpassing his previous best of 8.18.12 achieved during the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats at the Tokyo Olympics. Shankar Lal Swami with 8.36.37, finished second.

This was Sable’s first competitive event since Tokyo 2020 in July last year. His mark was also the fastest timing clocked in men’s 3000m steeplechase this year globally.

Another Tokyo Olympian who made an impressive comeback was women’s discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur.

Kamalpreet Kaur clinched gold and breached the 60m-mark twice with 60.15 in the third attempt and 61.39 in the last. Both efforts were comfortably enough to beat Nidhi Rani, who won the silver with a 50.96m throw

However, Kamalpreet Kaur’s effort was well short of her personal best of 66.59m, which she achieved last year.

In the women’s 400m race, 19-year-old quarter-miler Priya Mohan once again established herself as India’s best by winning the gold medal.

The Karnataka sprinter outran her senior opponents with a personal best timing of 52.37 seconds. Rio 2016 Olympians MR Poovamma (52.44s) and Jisna Mathew (53.40s) followed Priya Mohan.

Priya Mohan had also won the event at the Indian Grand Prix 1 earlier this month.

Other athletes who impressed on Wednesday were women’s steeplechase runner Parul Chaudhary with a timing of 9:38.29 and men’s triple jumper Eldhose Paul, who managed to hit his personal best of 16.95m to win his event. Asian Games champion Arpinder Singh finished fifth with 15.63m.

India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on the entry list but did not start at the event.

Indian athletes will be next seen in action at the Federation Cup 2022 in Kozhikode from April 2.

Indian Grand Prix 2 athletics 2022 medal winners

Men’s

100m

Gold - Tamil Arasu (10.66s)

Silver - KP Aswin (10.77s)

Bronze - Ritik Malik (10.78s)

400m

Gold - Rajesh Ramesh (46.09s)

Silver - Tom Noah Nirmal (46.19s)

Bronze - Muhammed Ajmal (46.29s)

800m

Gold - Ankesh Chaudhary (1:48.27)

Silver - Krishan Kumar (1:48.63)

Bronze - Mohammed Afsal (1:48.65)

400m hurdles

Gold - T. Santhosh Kumar (50.15s)

Silver - MP Jabir (50.40s)

Bronze - Dhawal Mahesh Utekar (51.37s)

3000m steeplechase

Gold - Avinash Sable (8:16.21 – NR)

Silver - Shankar Lal Swami (8:36.27)

Bronze - Atul Poonia (8:53.15)

Triple jump

Gold - Eldhose Paul (16.95m)

Silver - Abdulla Aboobacker (16.70m)

Bronze - Galey Venister (16.09m)

Shot put

Gold - Anket (17.42m)

Silver - Adhishh Ghildiyal (16.48m)

Bronze - Prajwal Shetty (14.42m)

Discus throw

Gold - Parshant Malik (54.18m)

Silver - Arjun (51.37m)

Bronze - Sachin Suhag (49.18m)

Women

100m

Gold - N.S. Simi (11.79s)

Silver - A. T. Deaneshwaari (11.85m)

Bronze - P.D. Anjali (11.87s)

400m

Gold - Priya Mohan (52.37s)

Silver - Poovamma Raju (52.44s)

Bronze - Jisna Mathew (53.40s)

800m

Gold - EB Arpitha (2:11.44)

Silver - Priscilla Daniel (2:12.47)

Bronze - Stephy Sara Koshy (2:13.49)

400m hurdles

Gold - Anu Raghavan (58.53s)

Silver - R. Vithya Ramraj (58.59s)

Bronze - Pragyan Prasanti Sahu (59.22s)

3000M steeplechase

Gold - Parul Chaudhary (9:38.29)

Silver - G. Maheswari (10:52.49)

Bronze - Susmita Tigga (11:26.45)

Triple jump

Gold - B. Aishwarya (13.94m)

Silver - Karthika Gothanddapani (13.08m)

Shot put

Gold - Ramneet Kaur (13.96m)

Silver - Shilpa (11.93m)

Discus throw

Gold - Kamalpreet Kaur (61.39m)

Silver - Nidhi Rani (50.96m)

Bronze - Sunita (47.36m)