Kaillie Humphries leads Olympic monobob at Beijing 2022 after two runs

Kaillie Humphreys has taken control in the first ever Olympic women's monobob competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

The American has over a second lead after heats one and two on Sunday 13 February, and is poised to seize a historic maiden gold medal in the one-woman sled.

The closest to Humphries is Canada's Christine de Bruin who's +1:04 seconds behind, and German flyer Laura Nolte who's clocked in +1:22 seconds off the pace set by Humphries.

The USA leader won two bobsleigh gold medals for Canada before switching allegiances to the USA in 2019, and was the favourite for many coming into the competition.

Humphries won the two-woman 2021 world championships alongside Lolo Jones, and with her experience is also one of the top tips in the two-woman event.

