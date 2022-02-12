Women's monobob Olympic final: Preview, schedule & stars to watch

Women's monobob is making its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022, and the event is heating up.

So who will claim a historic first ever monobob gold medal in Beijing?

The six official training heats have already happened and we have a good idea of who's challenging for the podium including Australian slider Breeana Walker, Germany's double threat of Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka, Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphreys of the USA and more.

Including Canadians Christine de Bruin and Cynthia Appiah who have also been popping up in the podium positions in training.

The brand new purpose-built track at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, known as 'The Flying Snow Dragon' has been testing sliders to the limit with its world-first 360-degree loop

The one-woman sled pilots have been getting to grips with it before the medals are decided in the four competition heats on Saturday and Sunday 13 and 14 February, so get ready to watch some history in the making.

Read on to find out the women's monobob schedule, a guide, how to watch, and a preview of all the action.

What is women's monobob?

This women's only event, with only one athlete in the sled, is debuting at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

In the monobob, the pilot has to be a great all-round athlete as she is both the push starter and the brakewoman.

The discipline featured at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, and you can get a feel for the new competition through the Olympic Channel Original series "Sliding Madness" and this episode (also above) which was filmed at the event.

Monobob stars to watch at Beijing 2022

Australia's Breeana Walker has clocked the fastest times on the first three training runs and has her sights set on a podium place.

But expect the world's fastest to step it up when competition starts on Saturday.

Coming into this inaugural event, there's been a lot of talk about U.S. pilot Kaillie Humphries who won two bobsleigh gold medals for Canada before switching allegiances to the USA in 2019.

She won the two-woman 2021 world championships alongside Lolo Jones, and after receiving her citizenship in December, is one of the favourites for many in both the monobob and two-woman events.

Humphries has been in and about the top four in most of the training runs and watch out for her to put the pedal to the metal on Saturday and Sunday.

But Humphries has plenty of competition, not least from within her own team as three-time Olympic medallist Elana Meyers Taylor has been going well in training too.

Then there's 2016 Youth Olympic Games monobob gold medallist Laura Nolte from Germany, the 23-year-old looks to have tamed the Flying Snow Dragon and topped the final heats five and six before we head into the four-heat competition runs.

And Nolte's teammate Mariama Jamanka also has a strong shout, the PyeongChang 2018 two-woman gold medallist has also been finding her range in the training heats.

The Canadian duo of Christine de Bruin and Cynthia Appiah are positioned for a run at the podium too, while host hopes rest on Chinese sliders Huai Mingming and Ying Qing.

Monobob schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: The Yanqing National Sliding Centre

(All times are in local time, UTC+8)

13 February

09:30 - Monobob heats 1 and 2

14 February

09:30 - Monobob heats 3 and 4

Where and how to watch bobsleigh monobob action at Beijing 2022?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.

How to watch (And understand!) bobsleigh at Beijing 2022

Here's a guide to understanding the action on The Flying Dragon:

There are several key components to a bobsleigh run.

Firstly, there is the explosive power that athletes need to give their sled the best start possible. There will be a timer on the screen showing how quickly each team has navigated the top part of the track - keep an eye on this as it is crucial to getting a good finish time.

In the two-man, two-woman, and four-man events, team chemistry is key. The brakeman or brake woman (who sits in the back) and pilot dictate the start.

“When bobsleigh is going right – and it sometimes goes wrong – it’s the closest thing I could imagine to being a superhero,” USA pilot Elana Meyers Taylor told Olympic Channel. “You feel like you’re flying. You can feel the speed, you can feel the wind. It’s the most euphoric thing I’ve ever done.”

Next, it's down to the technical driving skill of the pilot to pick the best line down the track. The aim is to hit the sides of the track as few times as possible, so you know something has gone wrong if that happens.

“I’m also always studying the curves of tracks," Meyers Taylor continued. "The winner isn’t the one who drives a perfect line, it’s who adapts best. You need to control the sled enough to not smash into walls, but also give it enough speed.

“I’m on the reckless side, and that puts me on my head a lot! Your face can be hitting the ice for half a mile at 75mph. It’s brutal.”

Finally, equipment is essential. Teams constantly upgrade their sleds in order to gain improvements of one thousandth of a second. “Technology is everything. We’re always changing things around and trying to adapt. Having the fastest sled possible is crucial.”

Keep an eye out too for the world's first 360-degree turn on the brand-new Yanqing track.

"It's a super cool track with some really interesting corners," Kaillie Humphries said. "This track, if you look at it from an aerial view looks like a dragon. It snakes back and forth quite a bit."