Kagiyama Yuma records triple-digit short program for comfortable lead at Internationaux de France

Eighteen-year-old Kagiyama Yuma is proving a fast learner.

The Youth Olympics Lausanne 2020 champion and reigning world silver medallist vowed to take lessons from his seventh-place finish in the short program two weeks ago at the Gran Premio d'Italia figure skating event.

On Friday (19 November), he showed he had done just that, registering a triple-digit score with a 100.64 at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, leading at the halfway point among the men, with Latvia's Deniss Vasiljevs and USA's Jason Brown sitting in second and third with 89.76 and 89.39, respectively.

The Internationaux de France is the fifth of six scheduled International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix events, with Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia, set to conclude the Series next weekend (26-27 Nov.).

Kagiyama's personal best in the short was a 100.96 at worlds earlier this year, and should he turn in a free program akin to his 197.49 from Torino two weeks ago, he could come close to breaking the 300-point mark for the first time in his career.

The Japanese teen is looking for his debut appearance at the senior level at next month's Grand Prix Final in Osaka, where the Grand Prix's top six skaters and teams from each discipline will compete.

Kagiyama hit a quadruple Salchow-triple toe loop combination to open his short, set to "When You're Smiling", then a quad toe and then held on to his triple Axel landing in a program that grew in its impression as it went along.

Kagiyama: 'Today I came in wondering'

In Torino for Gran Premio d'Italia (5 November), Kagiyama didn't complete a combination in his short program, his 80.53 burying him in seventh. He'd roar back to win the free skate and the event overall, but the Japanese skater said he wanted to learn his lesson - especially in the Olympic season.

Discussing his struggle in the short program, Kagiyama said: "Today I came in wondering if I was going to have another disappointment, but in practice and the six-minute warmup I felt my body was good and this gave me confidence that I was going to be able to do well today."

Having won in Torino, the Grand Prix Final now seems well within reach.

"[The] Final is my ultimate goal, but if I think about it, I will get nervous. So I will just focus on my [free skate]," he added.

Only three men didn't attempt quad jumps in their short, but that strategy continues to pay off for Brown - and it did on Friday for Vasiljevs, too, the 22-year-old Latvian coached by Torino 2006 silver medallist Stephane Lambiel.

Brown needed a hand down to save his triple Axel landing in his "Sinnerman" short, a program held over from last season. He scored a 94.00 in the short at Skate Canada, where he finished second overall.

The American was self-critical of the small things he could have done better, too.

"There were things I loved about the program, I loved the fight, that I stayed in it the whole time," shared Brown in pres. "That being said, I'm always going after as much GOE (Grade of Execution) points as I can get, and I had a few little errors during the program, so that part of it I'm not so pleased with."

Messing 6th; More frustrations for Aymoz

While Kagiyama, Vasiljevs and Brown are 1-2-3, it was another Japanese teen in Sato Shun who was fourth (87.82), while Russia's Dmitri Aliev is fifth (85.05).

Less than five points separate Brown, in second, with France's Adam Siao Him Fa in seventh (84.47). It was a disappointing day for Canada's Keegan Messing, who was called for a quarter-turn on his quad toe, then could only get off a triple-triple combination instead of his planned quad-triple.

He's sixth with a 85.03.

While Siao Him Fa led the home charge, a season of frustrations continue for Kevin Aymoz, the 2019 Grand Prix Final bronze medalist. A groin injury kept him off the ice for three months this summer, and following a poor short program at Skate America in October he withdrew, revealing a new injury, his toe. He's in 12th of 12 skaters.

He would go no better in front of his hometown crowd, popping his opening quad attempt and then falling hard on an attempted quad Salchow. He's now in a race against time to try and be 100 percent as Romain Ponsart (10th) is also factored into the race for the two French men's spots for Beijing 2022.

Asked about how he would move forward this season, Aymoz replied simply: "I don't know."