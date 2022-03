Jonatan Christie wasted little time to reach the third round at badminton's Swiss Open in Basel on Wednesday (23rd March)

The Indonesian badminton star only needed 30 minutes on Wednesday (23 March) to beat Thomas Rouxel (France) 21-10, 21-15 at the start of the 2022 edition.

The number four seed will now face Malaysia Tze Yong Ng for a spot in the quarters.

Christie had reached the quarterfinals at last week's All England Championships before bowing out to Chou Tien Chen.