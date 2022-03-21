Lee Zii Jia looking to regroup ahead of next challenge and birthday

Lee Zii Jia has shifted focus to his next badminton World Tour event, after being unable to defend his crown at the All England Open 2022 last week.

The Malaysian, who clinched the title in 2021, was unable to repeat his feat as he fell to rising star from India Lakshya Sen in the final four, as Viktor Axelsen clinched the title in Birmingham.

Lee, who celebrates his 24th birthday on 29 March, heads back to Malaysia to resume training as he focuses on his next tournaments, the Super 500 Korea Open event in early April, before he hopes to join the national squad ahead Malaysia's Thomas Cup campaign in Thailand this May.

Plenty of positives from All England in Birmingham

Despite the curtailed campaign in Birmingham, Lee's coach, Indra Wijaya was pleased with the outcome from their stint in Europe, which saw Lee reach the semi-finals of both the German Open and All England Open.

In the latter, Lee managed to upset world number two, Momota Kento, in the quarter-finals, before he was stopped by Sen in the semis. The match he played against the Indian was a closely fought one and arguably one of the most entertaining matches of the entire tournament.

Wijaya, who left the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to join Lee who became an independent player, shared with local newspaper, The New Straits Times, how pleased he was with the way his charge had performed in the back-to-back tournaments.

"First of all, allow me to say that Zii Jia produced one of his best performance here at the All England. In the semi-final, both he and Lakshya were extraordinary,"

"The men's single event today is very competitive. The goal is to have Zii Jia play like he did against Momota and Lakshya, consistently." - Coach Indra Wijaya to The New Straits Times

Lee will next fly out for the Korea Open from 5 to 10 April where he is the tournament second seed and will face France's Arnaud Merkle, currently ranked 61st in the world, in the opening round.